Kashim Shettima

…as Yusuf Alli assumes leadership of Rotary Club



Former Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State, yesterday, said Nigeria lacked selfless and charitable leaders dedicated to meeting the needs of the less provoked in the society.



Shettima made this remark in his speech as Chairman of the investiture ceremony of the Managing Editor Northern Operations of The Nation Newspaper, Rotarian Yusuf Alli, as the 11th President of the Rotary Club of Abuja Maitama.



He commended the Rotary International for their selfless service to humanity, saying they have become the conscience of the society.



Shettima said: “There’s a reason both religious groups and corporate organizations revolve around the principle of giving back to the society.



“It’s not just to compensate for the negative externalities accumulated in the pursuits of our capitalist and self-serving interests, but to fill the vacuum around us.

“When you look around this country to trace the origin of our national dilemma, the most glaring shortcoming is always undersupply of selfless and charitable leaders, whether in politics or business, socio-cultural groups, or local communities.



“As a time-tested group, Rotarians have figured out the danger of playing down the conditions of the needy, especially those in our immediate surroundings”.



Shettima said he was not surprised that Alli was chosen as the 11th President of the Rotary Club of Abuja Maitama.



“He deserves to be so named,” he said, adding: “Yusuf Alli’s life is a remarkable study in dedicated labour; professionalism; and a deep sense of duty.



“These were the essential building blocks of the life he has lived, over several decades, as a journalist”.



In his remarks, Rotn. Alli said even though he accidentally joined Rotary, his reason for joining the Club was not to lead but to serve.



“I have never aspired to lead. All I wanted was to serve in my little way. I come from a family with a deep passion for service and giving.



“I also married from a family which loves to share and give. So, I saw myself only living up to type in Rotary, it does not look extraordinary.



“I need to explain this to clear doubts about my resilience for service in Rotary. As long as I serve humanity, I do not expect anything in return.”



The immediate past President of the Club, Rotn. Victoria Unoarumi, said listed some of her achievements to include increased membership, surpassed goal set for the Rotary Foundation with contribution of $43,718.00, execution of 21 projects in the Rotary’s seven area of focus, completed a star project of a block of five classrooms.



High point of the event was the presentation of awards to 11 distinguished Nigerians for their selfless contributions to the development of the country and humanity.



They include Professor Mohammed Haruna, Dr. Wale Babalakin, Senator Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed, Aliyu Abdulhameed, Igho Sanomi, Soliu Mustapha, Ahmad Salihijo, Registrar of the Joint Admission ans Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Ishaq Oloyede, Chief Fabian Nwora, Inuwa Kashifu Abdullahi, and Director of Mukhtar Galadima.