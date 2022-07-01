By Babajide Komolafe

THE Chairman of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) Board, Mrs Ronke Sokefun, has called for stronger collaboration on the implementation of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS) towards strengthening the fight against corruption in the country. Sokefun made the call in Abuja at a sensitization seminar for Board and Management of the Corporation facilitated by the NACS Secretariat.

The NDIC Chairman said collaboration through effective sensitization on components of NACS, particularly the National Ethics & Integrity Policy, and the Freedom of Information (FoI) Act would go a long way in enhancing the buy-in and ownership of the anti-corruption campaign of the Federal Government amongst top echelons of government agencies.

Managing Director/Chief Executive, NDIC, who was represented by the Executive Director (Operations), Mal. Mustapha M. Ibrahim, commended the initiative of NACS secretariat at embarking on sensitization of board and senior management of agencies on such an important national policy of the government.

In his presentation on the National Integrity Ethics and Integrity Policy, the Deputy Director, Public Institutions Ethics & Values of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Mr. John Ode, lauded the NDIC Board for being the first institution in both the public and private sector to accept and also take the NACS sensitization to the board level.