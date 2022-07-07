.

Dayo Johnson, Akure

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE), has disbursed resettlement loans to no fewer than 38 graduates of Community Based Training Scheme, (CBTS) and School on Wheel (SOW) in Ondo State

Director-General of the Agency, Malam Abubakar Nuhu-Fikpo, said in Akure, that twenty graduands of CBTS and 18 SOW benefited from the disbursement.

Speaking through the NDE Coordinator in Ondo State, Rev Gbenga Olumehinde, the Director General, noted that the directorate had since 1987, been the largest job creation and wealth generation agency.

Fikpo added that ” these has been done via training and resettlement of graduands from various schemes.

According to him the CBTS ” is designed to train the youths and unemployed in demand driven skills in a particular Community.

” The SOW, he added was designed to implement qualitative training activities in the rural areas with a view to creating a pool if artisans that will readily address the needs of the rural environment and promote economic activities therein.

Fikpo said that the resettled graduands have all undergone in-depth training in various skills including hair dressing,barbing, costmetology, bag making among others.

They according to him, will be given tools and equipment relating to their skill as loan packages.

The Director General noted that the loan packages are revolving loans that are expected to be paid back with interest according to the agreement forms filled and submitted by the beneficiaries.

Fikpo said that the loan repayment would start after the stipulated moratorium period.

He therefore admonished the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the tools and equipment adding that repayment should be as at when due to allow others in the waiting to also benefit.