By Evelyn Usman

History was made yesterday, in Ijebu -Ode , Ogun State, following the completion of the first ultra modern Nursery and Primary school in SAPPERS barracks, by the Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association, NAOWA aimed at providing quality foundational education for children and wards of personnel serving in the barracks as well as civilians within the state.

Speaking at the Commissioning ceremony of the school and the association’s secretariat, Thursday, national President of NAOWA, Mrs Salamatu Yahaya, noted that the school would not only

provide quality and affordable education to complement the existing educational structures in the barracks and neighbouring communities, but that it would also afford members of NAOWA and other qualified individuals job opportunities , thereby improving on their socio-economic wellbeing.

She disclosed that the first NAOWA’s nursery and primary was established in 1985, in Ojo barracks, Lagos State, by late Mrs Mariam Babangida .

From l: NAOWA President, Mrs Salamatu Yahaya,. Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo and Coordinator, NAOWA Engineering chapter , Mrs Olubukola Kadiri, during a coutersy visit to the palace of Alake of Egbaland.

The school according to her , had given birth to 40 others spread across the country with over 12,000 pupils and 1,500 employees”.

While conveying the regards of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya ,over the association’s achievement towards promoting the welfare of personnel and their families, she said, ” the actualisation of this remarkable project will indeed contribute greatly to the educational upbringing of our children. It is said that knowledge is power: Information is liberating, education is the premise of progress in every society and in every family.

“This philosophy is certainly one of the motivating forces for the Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association which places priority on the wellbeing of children, youths and women in the entire Nigerian Army Barrack and its environs”.

She stated that the Coordinator, NAOWA Engineers, Mrs Olubukola Kadiri, initiated the project in line with her ( national President) vision for the association -‘Sustaining Legacies and Upholding the Tenets of Unity and Service’ .

Mrs Yahaya, therefore, commended Kadiri for emulating the legacies of the founding members of NAOWA.

She was quick to remind wives of officers and soldiers of their roles in nation building, saying ” It is our responsibility as wives to keep the home front peaceful and stable so as to give the immediate moral and phycological support to our spouces need, in order for them to confront the myriad of security challenges bedeviling our nation.

“We remain committed in unity of purpose and selflessness that the Nigerian Army embodies “, NAOWA’s national President stated.

In her welcome remark, NAOWA coordinator, Army Engineers chapter, Mrs Olubukola Kadiri, disclosed that the ground breaking of the school and NAOWA’s secretariat was done on April 7,2022, with a time line of 15 weeks.

The building which comprised a fully furnished creche class room, nursery class room and three classrooms for the primary section, as well as offices, would begin a new academic session in September, according to her.

Elese of Ilese , Oba Oduremi Olayemi(5th l) NAOWA national President , Mrs Salamatu Yahaya(6th l) Mrs Olubukola Kadiri(7th l) , with chiefs and members of NAOWA during a coutersy visit to the palace of Elese of Ilese, in Ijebu-Ode

Although she noted that the road to the success story was turbulent , she said they were able to weather the storm, with a particular mention of her husband, Maj General Olayinka Kadiri, as a major contributor to the success story.

The project imitator further explained that the choice of situating the school in Ijebu -Ode was because there was none of such there, adding that ,”the importance of nursery and primary education can never be over emphasised being the starting point of acquisition of formal education.

“It is a common knowledge that children and wards of most of officers and soldiers attend public school in town which is a considerable distance from the barracks, In a bid to get the best academy foundation.

From l( Mrs Olubukola Kadiri, Commandant Nigerian Army Engineers, Maj. Gen Olayinka Kadiri, NAOWA national President, Mrs Salamatu Yahaya and the GOC 81 Division, Maj. Gen. Umar Musa

” This project which is in line with the vision of the national President, is aimed at providing quality foundational education for children and wards of personnel serving in the barracks and its environs as well as interested civilians around the barracks.

“Additionally, the NAOWA secretariat was constructed to provide an enabling environment for its administration . The actualisation of this project is indeed a testimony of the importance NAOWA plays on the well being of children living within the barracks community”.

Earlier, NAOWA national President paid coutersy visits to the Commandant, Nigerian Army Engineers,Maj. General Olayinka Kadiri, at the Bonny Camp, Victoria Island Lagos and palaces of the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, in Abeokuta and the Elese of Ilese, Ijebu-Ode, Oba Oduremi Olayemi, both in Ogun State, to state her mission and seek their support.

Describing memebrs of the association as the corner stone in their respective homes, Maj. Gen. Kadiri said, “Army Officers wives are a special breed of women. Many will not imagine the stress and strain you go through to see us succeed as well as ensure that the children are well brought up..

“From the president to the least member of NAOWA , you are appreciated for your tremendous efforts at making us succeed. Without it, we would have failed in our duties and we would have failed the nation”.

The newly built NAOWA Nursery and Primary school.

On their parts, the traditional rulers appreciated NAOWA’s gesture, which according to them would be of benefit to their subjects..

They also noted that both areas had been enjoying cordial relationship with the Nigerian Army .

Mrs Yahaya also presented food stuff and an unspecified cash to widows of soldiers living in the barracks.

The Medical Reception Station in the barracks was also visited where some donations were made.

Present at the ceremony were: the Special Assistant on security to the Ogun State Governor, AiG Olusola Salaiu(trd); General Officer Commanding 81 Div, Maj. Gen. Umar Musa; Commandant, Nigerian Army Engineers, Maj. Gen. Olayinka Kadiri; Elese of Ilese , Oba Oduremi Olayemi, among other dignitaries.

RELATED NEWS