By Nwafor Sunday

As the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, unveils his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, clergymen who attended the ceremony opined that a Muslim-Muslim ticket was not a crime.

Fielding questions from Journalists during the unveiling, President Muslim- Christian Love Foundation, Abuja, who gave his name as Prince, said God can use a pagan, pastor or anybody to fix the country.

However, since the former governor of Lagos state, Tinubu picked Shettima, former governor of Borno state, critics have stormed the media space to argue the need for Muslim-Christian ticket.

Some of those who criticized his choice of Shettima include: the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation Mr. Babachir Lawal, who described Tinubu’s choice as a “disastrous error”, picking a fellow Muslim as running mate.

APC Muslim youths also rejected his choice of Kashim Shettima as his running mate, advising him to replace the former governor of Borno with a Christian political leader or cleric from the North.

But speaking during the unveiling, Prince who is a Northern Christian argued that nothing was wrong with Muslim-Muslim ticket. He advised Nigerians to be wary of religious leaders, noting that they have used them for so long.

His words: “We believe in peace and unity of Nigeria. Muslim-Muslim ticket is not a crime. We projected Reverend Pam Yakubu, which is our own choice but the party decided otherwise. The press should report something that will unite Nigeria and not bring disunity.

“My name is Prince. I am the President Muslim- Christian Love Foundation, Abuja. In this country we don’t need to bring war. If war breaks, it will consume everybody. God can bring a pagan, Pastor or anybody to fix Nigeria.

“God can bring any tribe, religion to fix Nigeria. It is not about religion. It’s not about Muslim-Muslim. It’s not about Christian-Christian.

“We should not be pry to religious leaders. They have spoiled us for too long. How many pastors have been helped by the religious leaders? How many times have they organized a peace summit/reconciliation summit?

“We should stop preaching hatred. We should preach peace, if Nigeria scatter everybody will suffer it.”