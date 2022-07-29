.

By Biodun Busari

The two current major problems – poor economy and insecurity – facing the most populous African country have gotten Nigerians talking as even celebrated entertainers have lamented the issues.

Vanguard reported, yesterday, that the Senate summoned the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele to come and explain how a dollar of the United States of America is exchanged for N710 at the parallel market.

Also, the security challenges are getting worse as terrorists reportedly attacked a number of soldiers on Thursday night at an Army checkpoint around Zuma, the border between Abuja and Niger State.

The worrisome challenges compelled some of Nigeria’s finest entertainers to lament and also call citizens to vote next year in restoring the seemingly helpless country.

Among those that have used their social media platforms to protest are the duo of Nollywood actresses, Ini Edo and Mercy Aigbe, comic skit maker, Debo Adedayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni and hip-hop rapper, Sodiq Abubakar.

On Friday morning, via his verified Twitter handle, @mrmacaronii tweeted, “The high level of insecurity in the country should concern everyone. Every other day, Nigerians are being attacked or kidnapped. Families are under undue pressure and mourning because the Government has failed to safeguard the lives of the People. This Madness must End!!!”

Two days earlier, @mrmacaronii had written, “Political jobbers will lie to you that your preferred candidate has no “electoral value” or that you will be wasting your votes for such candidates. They want you to believe your votes won’t matter. Do not derail people!!! Come 2023, your votes will make a difference!!!”

Early this month, on July 7, Ini Edo, via her verified Instagram @iniedo called on Nigerians not to be indifferent in the 2023 general elections, while adding that they should get permanent voters cards to vote.

“Don’t sit on the fence! Get involved. Get your PVCs for the Nigeria we hope for. Ok bye and goodnight,” the actress wrote.

Some days ago, Edo’s colleague in the film industry, Mercy Aigbe on her verified Instagram handle @realmercyaigbe said: “$1 as of this morning is now 635!!! My fellow entrepreneurs, how are you coping? Gosh, this country is draining.”

According to Sodiq Abubakar, some days back, on his verified Instagram @cdqolowo, “Are we going to ignore the fact that things are really getting difficult for the masses day by day in Nigeria? People are getting tired already. Pure water #5 is now #20. Egg of #30 is now #120, (a loaf of) bread of #200 is now #1,200, diesel of #164 is now #800, yet no increase in minimum wages.”

He continued: “The only question is: How did we get here? What happened to our currency that it got so depreciated even below the Ghana cedis? Where the developments all the money borrowed are spent on? All these people ruling us, do they have heart and conscience at all? Are they really humans?”

Amid these, President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet members have reacted to both challenging issues yesterday to quell people’s agitations.

The Minister of Culture, Lai Mohammed said the government is “working round the clock, 24 hours, to ensure that the situation is brought under control.”

Speaking on the economy, Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, scored Buhari’s administration high, saying it is doing well.

“First of all, let me address a question on the issue of the economy, as to whether the administration has done well. The administration has done very well,” said Ahmed.

