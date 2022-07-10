By Funmi Komolafe

The story of the woman with the issue of blood, teaches us a lot of lessons about how to deal with challenges especially stubborn ones.

As a Christian, you are familiar with the story but we want to apply her strategy to put an end to challenges that have been with one for a long time.

Mark 5 vs. 24-29 ( KJV): “ And Jesus went with him; and much people followed him, and thronged him.

And a certain woman, which had an issue of blood twelve years,

And had suffered many things of many physicians, and had spent all that she had, and was nothing bettered, but rather grew worse,

When she had heard of Jesus, came in the press behind, and touched his garment.

For she said, If I may touch but his clothes, I shall be whole.

And straightway the fountain of her blood was dried up; and she felt in her body that she was healed of that plague”

This woman like many of us had a challenge. She did everything humanly possible but got no relief

Are you in a similar situation? Have you consulted the best doctors spending a lot of money with no baby to show for it?

Then look unto Jesus like the woman with the issue of blood did.

We are told in this Bible story that Jesus was moving and people followed him.

Our Lord Jesus still lives to fulfill his mission.

What is that mission? The answer is found in Luke 4 vs. 18 : “ The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he hath anointed me to preach the gospel to the poor; he hath sent me to heal the brokenhearted, to preach deliverance to the captives, and recovering of sight to the blind, to set at liberty them that are bruised”.

Are you broken hearted because of inability to have a biological child? Perhaps you have never been pregnant even for a month, or have you been having series of miscarriages, or do you have a child and another isn’t forth coming?

Any of these challenges could make one broken hearted. With cosmetics on your face you may appear bright and lively to people but there are no cosmetics to heal a broken heart.

The only one that can gladden the heart is JESUS.

Are you determined ]to change your situation from the one that is being mocked to the celebrated? Then you need to determined like the woman with the issue of blood.

Brethren, the delay in child bearing is like the feeling that one has when another person locks the door and takes the key away. The person locked in cannot be happy.

A closed womb cannot bear children. Babies would only come when the womb is opened.

Back to the woman with the issue of blood. She was determined to be healed. She got tired of physical help that made her lose so much money. Couples seeking medical solutions to delay in child bearing often lose a lot of money and at times these efforts produce no results.

The woman with the issue of blood must have concluded that only God could help her.

Are you going through a similar challenge? Cheer up.

The Lord Jesus himself said, the anointing is upon him is to “ heal the broken hearted”, among other things.

Are you broken hearted? Then turn to Jesus like the woman in the Bible passage did. Do you know that your case is easier to handle? Why? It’s because you have the word to quote to get the Lord’s attention. Brethren, the first step is for you to give your life to Christ. If you have done that, I congratulate you. The days of that challenge are shortened.

The second step is to familiarize yourself with the Holy Bible by taking time to study it. Do you know that by studying the Bible and memorizing some key Bible passages, you are unlocking whatever has been locked in your life.

I mean you are unlocking your womb that has been closed.

Don’t bother thinking about the forces that may have shut your womb thereby preventing you from having children , focus on the day of your celebration.

Exercise faith like the woman whose story we read. You may not have the garment of Jesus to touch physically but you have the Word to heal you. You also need to create time to pray, fast and sing praises.

Be not deceived, if you have been waiting for up to five years, then you have a stubborn challenge.

For a woman in such a situation, fasting is necessary except of course medical condition does not permit it.

You know that God wants us to have children and this is one of the reasons God created Man and Woman.

Sister, you need to be on your knees. Praying without doubt.

Deuteronomy 7 vs. 12-13 states : “ Whereof it shall come to pass, if ye hearken to these judgments, and keep and do them, that the LORD thy God shall keep unto thee the covenant and the mercy which he sware unto thy fathers:

And he will love thee, and bless thee, and multiply thee: he will also bless the fruit of thy womb, and the fruit of thy land, thy corn, and thy wine, and thine oil, the increase of thy kine, and the flocks of thy sheep, in the land which he sware unto thy fathers to give thee”.

Verse 14 : “Thou shalt be blessed above all people: there shall be no male and female barren among you or among your cattle”.

You need to go to God on your knees. Sister, when others are fast asleep, wake up and cry unto the Lord for his mercy.

Recall the word of God where he promised you that no male or female among you shall be barren.

Be consistent with your prayer request.

Create time to attend services specially designed for women waiting on the Lord for the fruit of the womb.

As you continue to pray and quote the relevant Bible passage, sing songs of joy because your day celebration will soon manifest. As you pray, ask for the mercy of the Lord.

It doesn’t matter who is mocking you , the woman with the issue of blood was mocked but one day, God silenced her mockers.

Rise up, equip your self with the Word and your mockers would soon be silenced.

While praying, don’t forget to ask the Lord for the gender and number of the baby or babies that you want.

Hannah asked for a boy child and she got Samuel.

The merciful God gave her more than she asked for. God healed her broken heart completely.

Ist Samuel 2 verse 21 confirms this. It states “ And the LORD visited Hannah, so that she conceived , and bare three sons and two daughters. And the child Samuel grew before the LORD”.

The mercy of God is still available.

Hannah testified to the mercy of the Lord when she said in 1st Samuel 2 vs.1: “ And Hannah prayed, and said, My heart rejoiceth in the LORD, mine horn is exalted in the LORD: my mouth is enlarged over mine enemies, because I rejoice in thy salvation”.

Like Hannah, you can also rejoice in the Lord’s salvation if you take the right steps.

Take steps that could give you a miracle this second half of the year.

By the grace of God, as you hold on to the Word, you will end this year joyfully in Jesus name.