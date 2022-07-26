By Victor Ahiuma-Young

THE Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, said, yesterday, that it was ready for the two days nationwide protest, beginning today, in solidarity with the striking university workers.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU; Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions, NASU; the National Association of Academic Technologists, NAAT, and Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, have been on strike for five months over unresolved issues with the Federal Government.

Read Also: Road to anarchy: ASUU, Labour and solidarity protest

Briefing after a stakeholders’ meeting at the NLC secretariat, Chairman of the NLC, Lagos State Council, Mrs Funmi Sessi, said: “We will converge as early as 6:30 a.m. at Ikeja and take off by 7.00 a.m. to deliver a letter to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in Alausa.

“The protest is to support ASUU in the ongoing strike, so we call on all affiliate members to come out en masse.”

Also speaking, the Zonal Coordinator of ASUU, Lagos State, Dr Adelaja Odukoya, said: “ASUU does not like a strike but wants to press home demands to make the nation’s universities competitive with global standards.

“The struggle is in the interest of our children. Enough is enough, government must fund the education system. If Nigeria must develop, attention must be paid to our university education.”

Vanguard News