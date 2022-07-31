.

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KW-IRS) has promoted its staff over actualisation of 95.61% feat of the 2021 target.

The Executive Chairman,Mrs Shade Omoniyi said this in a press statement she issued in Ilorin on Sunday.

She said 332 Staff were promoted which included 16 Senior Staff and 316 junior staff of the service.

According to the statement, “the Management of Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KW-IRS) has concluded its Staff appraisal and promotion exercise for the year 2021.

“A major outcome of the exercise is the promotion of 332 and step upgrade of 235 members of Staff; the list of beneficiaries shows inclusion of 16 Senior Staff and 316 junior Staff of the Service.”

She noted that the promotion, ” is in recognition of the contribution of Staff to the overall achievement of the Service and particularly in the actualization of the 95.61% of our annual budget of 2021, a feat that is the highest target hit since the Agency was founded in 2016.

She added that,”the Service has also been able to achieve N18.036billion IGR collection for the State in the half year of 2022, a leap from revenue collection of N16billion for half year 2021.

“This milestone is an attestation to the effort of the Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq led administration in rewarding performance and ensuring that conducive work and business environment are in place and a Kwara of everyone’s dreams can become a reality.”She added.

The KW-IRS Chairman also said that ,”as a Service, we are resolute in our bid to continuously prioritize Staff welfare in all ramifications; develop an extensive training plan for all, with focus on relevant areas as it affect our operations, better service delivery, support a work life balance and continuous review and improvement on the appraisal process.

“All members of Staff of the Service are hereby sincerely appreciated for their commitment to making a positive difference and impact on revenue drive for Kwara State.

“Our profound appreciation also goes to all taxpayers and other stakeholders who are strategic to our seamless processes of tax administration in the State, for their unwavering support and contribution towards our bid to generate revenue for the strategic development of Kwara State.”The statement concluded.

