ICPC partners NRS to mitigate tax evasion, staff-bullying in Borno

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offenses Commission has partnered with the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) in Borno state to tackle issues of tax defaulting and staff-bullying by individuals and organisations across the state.

In an interview with Journalists shortly after a sensitisation meeting with staff and other stakeholders of the NRS in Maiduguri on Thursday, the Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner in charge of Borno and Yobe states, Mr. Linus Gubbi, said the partnership aims at strengthening the agency to enable smooth discharge of its responsibilities.

He said, “This partnership means a lot to us. It will enhance our job because, as a government agency, you can not work alone; rather, you collaborate with other organisations that can provide intelligence and information.

“Since part of our enforcement mandate is to invite defaulting individuals and organisations who do not want to pay tax, when we get reports from them (NRS), we will investigate further and make the defaulters pay those taxes or make recoveries in respect of tax that is meant to go to the government’s coffers”.

Gubbi further explained that the sensitisation effort is part of the commission’s mandate to promote transparency, accountability, and integrity in the generation of revenue.

“It is part of our mandate in the ICPC to enlighten the public on issues of corrupt practices, and that is why we are here today in the Nigeria Revenue Service, Borno office, to sensitise them on the need for transparency, accountability, and integrity in the generation of revenue.

“We intend to sensitise them so that there will be improvement in the collection and management of revenue in Borno state. This is important because we know it is revenue that helps us to develop our country and build infrastructure,” he added.

The Resident Commissioner also stressed that the Commission’s effort aligns with the tax reform plans of the federal government.

“This is part of the tax reform efforts because there are so many stakeholders that are involved in the generation and collection of tax in the country, and we know, there are individuals that will want to cut corners, so, we are partnering together to see that things are done in the right way” he stated.

On his part, the Tax Controller of the Nigeria Revenue Service in Maiduguri, Adamu Muhammad, commended the ICPC, describing the sensitisation as timely.

“The training is timely and very important. It is a wake-up call. However, we are all aware of the rules and regulations guiding the operation of revenue generation. Even at that, the visit has impacted my people and me because so many issues that are of relevance were highlighted, and I am sure all my staff members are happy with the visit,” Muhammad said.

He also noted that the Commission has assured the organisation’s staff of assistance whenever they are faced with issues relating to bullying while on field operation for revenue collection.

“On staff bullying, we do not face it in all cases, but rarely. However, I am happy that the commissioner has responded to the issue and promises to be of help anytime we have such cases”. He said