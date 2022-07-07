By Victoria Ojeme

Barely 24 hours after the Federal Capital Territory prison break in Kuje that freed almost 500 inmate, the United States of America, USA, has warned its citizens to maintain a high state of personal security awareness for the next two weeks and avoid unnecessary travel on the airport road.

In a statement made available on its website yesterday, the US said, “It is recommended that U.S. citizens should maintain a high state of personal security awareness for the next two weeks and avoid unnecessary travel on the airport road.”

According to the statement, “Crime is endemic throughout Nigeria and tends to spike after dark.

Read Also: ‘ Soldiers guarding vicinity removed 24 hours before Kuje Prison attack’

“Avoiding locations and situations that increase the likelihood of being victimized is the best defense. Avoid displays of valuables and limit nighttime activity.

“Terrorist groups and those inspired by such organizations are intent on attacking U.S. citizens abroad.

“Terrorists are increasingly using less sophisticated methods of attack — including knives, firearms, and vehicles — to target crowds more effectively. Frequently, their aim is focused on unprotected or vulnerable targets, such as:

“High-profile public events (sporting contests, political rallies, demonstrations, holiday events, celebratory gatherings, etc.)

“Hotels, clubs, and restaurants frequented by tourists;

“Places of worship schools, parks, shopping malls and markets

“Public transportation systems (including subways, buses, trains, and scheduled commercial flights)

Actions to take:

“Be aware of your surroundings. Keep a low profile.

“Carry proper identification.

“Monitor local media for updates. Review your personal security plans.

“Always drive with your windows rolled up and the doors locked.

“Avoid large gatherings and protests.

“Review alternative travel routes in case of unexpected protests or unrest.

“Exercise caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of large gatherings or protests.

“Always keep the doors to your residence locked, even when at home.”

Vanguard News