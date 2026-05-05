Xenophobia: Kenya warns citizens in South Africa over fresh attacks

Keyan President, Ruto

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The Kenyan government has urged its citizens in South Africa to remain cautious and avoid protest areas following ongoing xenophobic attacks on foreign nationals.

In an advisory released on Monday, the Kenya High Commission in Pretoria urged Kenyans to keep away from protest areas and public demonstrations, noting that such gatherings could turn violent without notice.

The mission also advised its nationals to always move with valid identification and necessary travel documents, stressing that this would ease identification and access to help if needed.

It added that any Kenyan caught in distress should immediately report to the South African Police Service and notify the High Commission for prompt assistance.

“Kenyan nationals residing in South Africa are advised to remain cautious and vigilant following recent demonstrations and isolated incidents affecting foreign nationals,” the statement said.

The warning comes amid growing concern across the continent over renewed xenophobic attacks, which have drawn strong reactions from several African governments.

Nigeria has already condemned the attacks and summoned South Africa’s acting high commissioner for a closed-door meeting in Abuja.

Authorities also said Nigerians willing to return home may do so but noted that, for now, the process would be self-funded.

About 130 Nigerians have reportedly indicated interest in leaving South Africa.

Ghana has taken a similar diplomatic step. The government recently summoned South Africa’s envoy, Mr Thando Dalamba, to protest reported harassment and intimidation of his citizens.