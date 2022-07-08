Jumare, Chikezie, More, Pilling, Natarajan for PMI’s Africa conference

Furera Isma Jumare, Director-General, Jigawa State Investment Promotion Agency

Project Management Institute (PMI), the world’s leading association for project professionals, has announced its lineup of speakers to include Furera Isma Jumare, Director-General, Jigawa State Investment Promotion Agency; Florence Chikezie, Founder, ReDahlia & Entrepreneurs.ng, Eloy Young Entrepreneur Award; Ayanda More, Founder & CEO, Apara Global Africa; and Ananth Natarajan, CEO, Cybereum for its Africa conference set to return to an in-person format for the first time since the pandemic.

Now in its seventh year, the 2022 edition is themed “Sustainable Growth for Social Good: Connecting Ideas, People and Projects”.

The conference will bring over 400 delegates from across the continent to discuss how to optimise the delivery of Africa’s development and business transformation projects.

Conference delegates will meet and hear from some of the most influential people shaping Africa’s future.

Among the growing list of confirmed speakers are Joseph Cahill, Chief Customer Officer, PMI; David Pilling, Africa Editor, Financial Times; Henry Coco-Bassey, Music NFT pioneer; Daneil Yu, Founder & CEO, Wasoko; Chikezie Nwosu, CEO, Waltersmith Petroman Oil; Ebo Richardson, Group Director, Transformation & Enterprise Programmes, Equity Group; and Simi Nwogugu, CEO, JA Africa.

A statement by the organisers noted that this year’s agenda comprises a dynamic mix of lively panel discussions, keynote interviews, in-depth peer-to-peer conversations, inspiring talks, and plenty of networking opportunities.

In addition, the Tony Elumelu Foundation will be hosting a ‘pop-up’ mentoring station. The event is open to senior business executives and those involved in the project economy keen to learn how change makers and project professionals in Africa are seizing the region’s incredible growth opportunities.

This year’s event places an emphasis on the importance of women, youth and education in Africa’s sustainable growth trajectory and will cover a wide range of topics, from new ways of working in the Metaverse and pioneering NFT projects, to spotlights on Africa’s emerging music, film, and tech industries.

George Asamani, Business Development Lead, Africa, PMI said, “The world has undergone some seismic shifts over the past two years and not one sector was left completely immune, including project management.

“The line-up of speakers reflects our view on how the profession will transform and how projects will be delivered across sectors that contribute majorly to the economy.”

Taking place in partnership with the Financial Times, the PMI Africa Conference is one of the most highly anticipated gatherings of change leaders in project management, bringing rising leaders, lawmakers and businesses from across the continent under one roof for three days of lively discussion, community building and knowledge sharing.

