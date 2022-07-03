.

By Sylvester Kwentua

On Thursday morning, not many Nigerians were shocked when they saw a post from JJC, a Nigerian rapper and film producer, announcing his separation from his wife of more than six years, Funke Akindele, a Nollywood big shot.

In his Instagram post, JJC, revealed that for a long time, all was not well between him and his estranged actress wife, leading to him taking the decision to end his union with Jenifa, as Funke Akindele is known by her fans.

What really happened? Where did it all go wrong? Who did what? These are the questions on the lips of many people, but while we wait for further details on what really happened, Potpourri brings back the sweet memories, some beautiful moments and messages the beautiful couple once shared, especially in the past one year.

Pre Wedding Anniversary blues..

In June last year, ahead of their fifth wedding anniversary, JJC Skillz, husband of Nollywood actress and content creator, Funke Akindele, celebrated his wife with reassuring words of love. JJC Skillz penned down a letter to his wife on Instagram as he likened their marriage to the relationship which co-exists between the tongue and teeth. He also prayed they never encountered an issue where they would be unable to forgive each other, while reaffirming his love for her.

“Letter to my wife @funkejenifaakindele. AHAN ati EYIN = The tongue and teeth fight every day to speak or eat but they coexist forever. This song is to remind us that we will have ups and downs. But our love will last forever. I pray we never encounter an issue we can’t forgive or forget. Love you always. 5th-year anniversary loading #Bellos music by @itspuffytee vocals.”

Reacting to the post, Funke Akindele appreciated her husband. She also expressed her undying love for him.

She wrote: “Awwwwww thank you my king. I love you.”

Anniversary blues..

In August last year, Superstar actress Funke Akindele Bello and her musician husband, JJC Skillz celebrated five years of being together.Marking the day, the ‘Omo Ghetto’ creator posted photos of herself and her hubby looking cheery as always. Captioning them, she wrote: ‘Thank you Lord!! Happy 5th wedding Anniversary to us my darling husband @jjcskillz. I love you Bolarinde?? Thanks for all you do for us. May we live longer together in good health and wealth. Oluwa a wa pelu wa ati awon Omo wa! Oju o ni Tiwa lagbara Olorun. Amin. May we continue to have reasons to smile and celebrate In Jesus name!! Amen!! #happyweddinganniversary my boo’ @jjcskillz.

JJC wasted no time in responding to her wishes, as he shared a series of videos on social media to celebrate his beautiful wife, with whom he welcomed a set of twins in 2018.

‘Happy anniversary my love @funkejenifaakindele. 5 years down, a lifetime to go. May the almighty God watch over our family, home and business. Forward forever backwards never’,he captioned the first video.

The second video, which was a compilation of moments from their wedding ceremony in 2016, had JJC being so poetic, as he wrote, “My best decision was to finally settle down with my friend @funkejenifaakindele now my everything. Against all odds we are stronger than ever. I look forward to the rest of our journey. I’m grateful for the years together my love ? The only woman I know that can bring me out of my shell? I pray God continues to watch over us. This is just the beginning my queen.”

‘Love and sacrifice is our keyword.’

In September last year, in a chat with a media outfit, JJC Skillz revealed what had kept his union with Funke strong despite several breakups being witnessed in the industry.

“No special secret to our union than love and sacrifices. We are one of the celebrity couples in the country. It is lovely and we hope it inspires more people to believe in love and work to keep God’s union. For those experiencing marital challenges, my advice to them is to love your spouse like your siblings or parents. Two is now one. So, forgive and forget and take it a day at a time,” he noted.

Not done, JJC also shared their best moment in the union.

“Our best moment was when we were blessed with our twins. As a father, I feel so fulfilled when my child sees me from afar, screams with joy and runs into my arms. That makes me full of joy and happiness, that alone makes me so fulfilled.”

Christmas marital romance

Last Christmas, Funke Akindele and her husband humoured their followers on social media with an adorable Christmas Day post. Funke and her hubby were spotted rocking matching pajamas as they danced happily beside their family Christmas tree. The video cracked a lot of fans up and many flooded the comment section to wish them a happy celebration. Funke wasted no time in turning and flaunting her backside for JJC who was so excited by the move, that he reached for the cash in his pocket and made it rain on his beautiful woman.

Reaffirmation of love…

In March this year, JJC, the young father of five shared dashing photos of himself on Instagram accompanied by an inspirational caption.

He wrote: ‘Keep moving. Stay on top of your game’.

In reaction to the picture, Funke Akindele expressed her undying love for him, stating, ‘My guy love you’. She also went to her Instagram page to share his picture and called him ‘a fine boy’.

Our marriage will work..

In April this year, when the rumours started flying around that there was a crack in their marriage, filmmaker and rapper, JJC Skillz, told his wife, Funke Akindele-Bello, not to let anyone spoil her mood, assuring her that the marriage will work.

Rumors on social media had it that Funke Akindele’s marriage was reportedly facing serious troubles, and according to several reports, all was not well with the marriage over alleged financial misappropriation by JJC Skillz.

However, in a post shared on his Instagram, JJC, who was in London then, insinuated that their marriage was steady.

He wrote, “The only rock that stays steady and the only institution I know that works is marriage. London is cool but I’m missing home @funkejenifaakindele my love have loads of fun with the children. See you soon at home. Don’t let anyone spoil your vibes, Bellos forever #devilisaliar.