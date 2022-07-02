Chief Missioner of NASFAT, Imam Abdul-Azeez Onike

By Ishola Balogun

The Chief Missioner of Nasrul-Lahi-l-Fatih Society (NASFAT), Imam Abdul-Azeez Onike has said that the religion of Islam lays unparalleled emphasis on excellence.

Onike said this while congratulating the Society’s National Empowerment Secretary, Alhaja Fauziyah Adegeye, who recently won the Best Primary School Teacher Award in Lagos State.

According to him, Muslims are enjoined to always strive for professionalism and excellence.

Read Also: Deborah: NASFAT warns of ‘overnight Imams, pastors’

“Our Noble Prophet Muhammad (Peace be Upon Him) was reported to have said ‘Allah loves to see one’s tasks done at the level of itqan (excellence)’.

“In another area, the Prophet said, ‘…Verily Allah has prescribed Ihsan (excellence) in all things’.

“This award is a clear recognition of the unalloyed commitment, high level of dedication, significant contributions, and exemplary conducts of the awardee, as it is taught by Islam and promoted by NASFAT,” enthused Onike.

He therefore commended Alhaja Adegeye for doing Islam proud. He also commended the Lagos state government for recognising commitment, dedication, productivity and unique contributions.

He said the recognition will go a long way in encouraging other workers to offer selfless service and also in making teaching a revered and attractive profession as it was pre-independence and up to the second republic.

It would be recalled that a former National Youth Secretary of NASFAT, Mr Ismail Abiodun Ibrahim, won the award of the Best Teacher in Lagos State in 2017.

Onike appealed to other public servants to always demonstrate diligence, dedication, hardwork and offer one hundred and one percent commitment to their employer.

He prayed to the Almighty Allah to bless the awardee and continue to make all NASFAT members excel in their various callings.

Vanguard News