Arabian College charges parents on mentoring children, honours matron

Teachers and Pupils of Arabian College.

Ishola Balogun



Parents and guardians have been encouraged not to relent in their efforts to mentor children and youths, so they can become good ambassadors of Islam.

The Proprietor of Arabian College, Omi-Adio, Ibadan, Dr. Musa Alongbija, made this call during the school’s 2024/2025 end-of-session party, valedictory services, and the celebration of the 90th birthday of the school’s Matron, Alhaja Sekinat Olapeju Adekola, who also serves as the Iya Adinni of Yorubaland at Omi-Adio, Ibadan.

Dr. Alongbija emphasized the importance of guidance, mentorship, and counseling to protect young minds from the dangers of cultism and immorality.

“I implore parents to inform us whenever our students gain admission into any higher institution of learning; we have connections with lecturers and school authorities who will guide them against straying from the right path,” he said.

While extolling the virtues of Alhaja Adekola as a quintessential leader committed to human and societal development, Dr. Alongbija described her as a pioneer of all model Islamic schools, praying that Allah grant her long life and good health.

He also advised the graduating students to remain focused, exhibit good morals instilled in them, and excel in their chosen careers.

Dr. Alongbija announced full scholarships for the top students in all classes, as well as a 50% scholarship on school fees for five female students who excelled in the Qur’an competition. The top students in each class will receive full payment for educational materials.

In a lecture entitled “Islamic Leadership and Community Development: Alhaja Sekinat Adekola as a Case Study,” Professor Taofeek Yekeen of the University of Ibadan, a specialist in Agricultural Extension and Rural Development, acknowledged Alhaja Adekola’s pivotal role in MSSN Dawah activities and her status as a pioneer member of FOMWAN, contributing significantly to Islamic propagation.

Professor Yekeen urged parents, especially mothers, to draw inspiration from her legacy of service and dedication to Islam and humanity.

In her remarks, the nonagenarian Iya Adinni of Yorubaland, Alhaja Sekinat Adekola, expressed joy and gratitude for the honor of her pleasant surprise birthday celebration.

She stated that students of Arabian College are being imbued with knowledge that meets global standards. She called on parents, especially mothers, to intensify their efforts and collaborate with their spouses to ensure the thorough upbringing of their children.

“This brings me great joy. I pray Allah to protect Dr. Musa Alongbija and his family,” she said.

A touching speech of exultation and prayers for Alhaja Adekola was delivered by students of Junior Secondary School 3. Students from Kindergarten, Nursery, Primary, and Secondary classes also entertained the gathering with educational and entertaining presentations on topics such as healthy lifestyles, balanced diets, energy, Civic Education, riddles, Prophets, and scriptures.

Their performances, including cultural dances and choreography accompanied by melodious rhythms, left a lingering sweet sensation among attendees.

The ceremony’s highlights included the presentation of educational materials—textbooks, school bags, and lunch boxes—as gifts to students, as well as certificates awarded to outstanding pupils.