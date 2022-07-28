The Rebirth Coalition has advised Nigerians not to fall for fake news and propaganda being spread around to weaken ongoing military operations.

The Coalition in a press release signed by Convener, Oladapo Bolaji and Secretary, Hassan Danladi, on Thursday, said there was need for a whole society approach to tackling the security challenges.

Rebirth said the criminals disturbing the country resorted to propaganda to demoralize troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and instill fear in the populace due to massive military bombardments.

The group particularly appealed to the Nigeria media to support the military in their reportage, saying no one is exempted in the security challenges.

The press release said that recently reports alleged that soldiers were caught sharing ransome money with kidnappers. In another rumour, a voice note purportedly from an unknown soldier was dished out.

According to Rebirth “This is among several rumours emanating from the camp of the enemy. They will ultimately fail as Nigerians will not fall for their antics. If any of such incident took place, the military from our observation know how to handle them.

“We in Rebirth Coalition are Nigeria citizens who took it upon ourselves to do critical analysis of the security situation. We found out that the enemies want to put fear in the lives of the citizens and use the opportunity to cause havoc.

“We suspect the enemies may also be alarmed at the recent commendation from the EU for the Gen. LEO Irabor led Armed Forces of Nigeria, hence their resort to fake rumours.

The Coalition said these issues are not unexpected in a crisis situation, but it should not be blown out of proportion, saying the enemies of the country will never win the war when the people are United.

“In the North East, every day, our assessment of ongoing military operations show massive surrendering by terrorists and bombardments of those that refuse to surrender.

“We are gradually seeing the return of the Chibok girls. This is a result of intense military operations by our troops.

“We particularly enjoin the media not to give space to our collective enemies. A society approach is what we need. Our troops continue to sacrifice their lives, what they need from us is prayers and every necessary support,” the Coalition added.

