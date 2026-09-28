AFCON qualifiers: Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria – date, time, venue and where to watch

By Adegboyega Adeleye

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will seek to make it two wins from two when they face Guinea-Bissau in their second 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON qualifying fixture at the Estádio Nacional 24 de Setembro, Bissau, on Tuesday.

Nigeria opened their Group L campaign with a spirited 2-1 comeback victory over Madagascar in Uyo on Friday, while Guinea-

Bissau recorded an impressive 2-0 away win over co-hosts Tanzania.

The results leave both teams on three points after the opening round, with Guinea-Bissau leading the group on goal difference.

Tanzania are already guaranteed a place at the 2027 AFCON as one of the tournament’s co-hosts, meaning Nigeria, Guinea-Bissau and Madagascar are competing for the group’s only remaining qualifying place.

Nigeria had to recover from Ehsan Kari’s 16th-minute opener against Madagascar, with debutant George Ilenikhena equalising in first-half stoppage time before substitute and fellow debutant Moses Usor scored the winner in the 65th minute. CAF described Guinea-Bissau’s 2-0 victory over Tanzania as one of the standout results of the opening round, with Franculino Djú and Mama Baldé scoring the goals.

The Super Eagles will again be without talisman Victor Osimhen, who was ruled out of both September qualifiers as he continues his recovery from a muscle injury. Osimhen’s absence was confirmed by the Nigeria Football Federation before the opening fixture, while Chelle has other attacking options available, including George Ilenikhena, Akor Adams, Taiwo Awoniyi, Tolu Arokodare, Ademola Lookman and Moses Simon.

The trip to Bissau also allows Nigeria to build on the opening victory before the qualifiers resume in November. CAF has confirmed that matchday two will be followed by the next round of qualifying matches from November 9 to 17.

Fixture: Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria

Competition: 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier – Group L

Date: Tuesday, September 29, 2026

Venue: Estádio 24 de Setembro, Bissau, Guinea-Bissau

Kick-off: 4:00 p.m. GMT / 5:00 p.m. Nigerian time.

Where to watch

The match will be broadcast live on SuperSport, with Nigerian viewers able to watch on SS La Liga on DStv Channel 204 and SS Pop-up on GOtv Channel 59, according to broadcast listings for the Super Eagles’ AFCON qualifiers.

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