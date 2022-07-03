.

Rev. 22:12-13 says, “And, behold, I come quickly; and my reward is with me, to give every man according as his work shall be. 13 I am Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the end, the first and the last”

Brethren, whether we are in agreement or not, and irrespective of our religious inclination, one thing is certain and that is the Sovereign God, the Lord of Host and the Lord of our soul, spirit and body will come very shortly to reward everyone according to his deeds. He shall come suddenly, in the twinkle of an eye.

No one should make light this assertion that our Master and Lord Jesus Christ is coming very soon, or joke with his life because the day of his coming shall not give room for preparation. If anybody is thinking of preparing on that day he or she is making a lot of mistake. The divine declaration in the Scriptural verse above is meant to awaken you from slumber so as to get you prepared for His coming, and more importantly to impress in your mind the importance of giving attention to the concern of your soul.

This is because His coming will award every soul either reward for heaven or hell, the crown or the curse. It will be a time for life appraisal in which there will be little space for repentance and amendment, therefore, let him or she that is holy persevere and hold fast what he or she has received because Christ is coming very soon. Blessed shall be that believer who believes this prediction, receives them as a divine communication and makes use of it to comfort himself in the days of darkness, persecution, trial and is obedient to the teaching instructed.

Anybody who claims to be a believer and is careless with his or her Christian life is not wise. Those who are tired of godliness because they thought they have gotten what they wanted in this life and those whose faith has been weakened as a result of hard condition of life must know they must be prepared for His coming. Let these people know that if the trumpet sounds and they are not prepared by not having righteousness in them that Christ will still come but they will blame themselves.

I want you to understand that peoples’ willingness or unwillingness to prepare for the coming of the Lord cannot stop the program of God. Both those He will meet unprepared and those that will be prepared shall receive reward according to their stewardship. None will receive the other’s reward. If you preach of His coming and are not prepared when He shall come, you will be given the reward of the unprepared servant.

Our Lord’s coming will be a thing of joy to those that are ready but dreadful to those that are not. If you claim to be a believer but have the instinct of an unbeliever- covetousness, hatred, speaking evil of people, backbiting, lying, cheating, stealing etc, you will not be said to be prepared. If you choose the world as your portion in this life you will have hell as your portion in the other life. If you join the bandwagon of adamant sinners, you shall not inherit the Kingdom of God.

1Cor. 6: 9-10 says, “Know ye not that the unrighteous shall not inherit the kingdom of God? Be not deceived: neither fornicators, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor effeminate, nor abusers of themselves with mankind, 10 Nor thieves, nor covetous, nor drunkards, nor revilers, nor extortioners, shall inherit the kingdom of God”

Any form of unrighteousness can cause you the very Kingdom you are laboring as a believer. That is why you have to be watchful in order to avoid being entrapped by the things of this world. Any believer regardless of his position in the church who carelessly indulges in any of the sin above without giving repentance a thought is certainly in a state of damnation.

Let us not be deceived by some who live in wickedness yet assuring themselves, that though they live wickedly, yet they shall die happily, and go to heaven gloriously. These people have unlimited apprehensions of the pardoning grace and mercy of God and don’t consider whether they are qualified for that grace and mercy or not. The wicked can say that God is a merciful God and such shall not go to hell. But that is foolishness, for God has decreed and declared the contrary. He has sworn that the unrepentant sinner shall never enter into His rest? So, let no one be deceived for Christ is coming to reward all and, whosoever continues in sin shall not inherit the kingdom of God.

Matthew 24:44 says, “Therefore be ye also ready: for in such an hour as ye think not the Son of man cometh”

The call for all time readiness is being made because of the unpredictability of the time of His coming. Those who are professing Christianity but are engaged in the business of the world and waiting to get prepared at His coming will be disappointed at the suddenness of His coming or their death.

If you have ears hear that the coming of the Lord of Host is certain but the precise time of His coming is not certain. That is the reason it is very advisable that everyone who wishes to receive a good reward and commendation when He shall come should ensure he/she is running this heavenly race with consciousness of righteousness and without anything standing before him and God.

The only thing that can qualify one for commendation is righteousness and holiness. So, in your preparation you are to make war with sin, bad passions and corrupt desires. Instead of seeking revenge on your persecutors and foes make it rather your aim to forgive and be holy. Let the great purpose of your life be to pursue righteousness and holiness. There may be trials and temptation but I am assuring you that the grace of God will be sufficient to see you through.

1Corinth 7:29 “But this I say, brethren, the time is short: it remaineth, that both they that have wives be as though they had none;”

The time is short and very short, so let us take advantage of our being alive today and make sure that nothing is standing before us and God so that at His coming we shall be sure of a good reward.