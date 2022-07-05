There are reports that Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour (GRV) will soon announce his departure from the PDP Lagos state. GRV was the Lagos West senatorial candidate of the PDP in 2019, gathering close to 250,000 votes, even more that Jimi Agbaje, the governorship candidate of the party. Since then, GRV has been seen by many as a shining light in the PDP and one that a teeming number of youths look up to as an exemplary leader in the political space.

GRV was not just one of the most effective grassroot mobilizer in the PDP in recent years, he has also demonstrated a rare capacity to govern having worked on several policy formulation for the party that has successfully been implemented in several states. He has also remained consistent and committed in his advocacy for youth inclusion in governance, believing that the young people have the capacity and energy to change the face of Nigeria.

A source within the PDP Lagos, who pleaded for anonymity, said “It came as a shock to see that GRV is considering a move to the Labor Party this weekend. But I am not surprised given how he was treated by the elected candidate of the party, Jandor who reneged on an agreement to appoint GRV as the deputy. It was also based on this agreement that GRV withdrew from the primaries after getting assurance from the leaders of the party.”

Last week, the 20 Local Government chairmen of the PDP had unanimously endorsed GRV for the position of deputy governor. The chairmen in a signed statement insisted that GRV was the perfect fit to bring not only credibility to the ticket but massive votes from young people across the state. Surprisingly, the candidate, Jandor, is now backing the actress Funke Akindele, whose husband recently announced a dissolution of the marriage, as his potential deputy.

Predictably, this development has further destabilized the party as a significant number of party faithful feel the party has now been hijacked by strange fellows whose intentions are still questionable. A leader in the Party from the Ikorodu whom this reporter spoke with said “Jandor should have picked a party person, so when we look at the ticket, we recognize who we are working for. As at today, the only person we know is Atiku and some of the house of rep candidates. We cannot work for people we don’t know. If or when they win, it will be strangers eating the fruit of our labor, for over 20 years. If he wants women from Ikorodu, we have formidable women, so his choice is a big slap on our face.”