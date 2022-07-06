Legendary Gold Films Limited has announced a back-to-back movie production project that will see them storm location for two Nollywood Projects titled All The Broken Parts and Dear Best Friends. And some of the actors gracing the projects are Uzor Arukwe, Yvonne Jegede, Gold Arinze-Umobi, Chioma Nwosu, Okey Ozoeshi, Uche Uwefuna and others.

Speaking through her Publicist (Ediale Kingsley), the Executive Producer who also doubles as an actor in this project said, “I’m making two movies but the one that is very dear to my heart is titled “all the broken parts”. It’s a story I can very much relate to as half of the story is built around my personal life experience . So, I feel it’s an avenue to let people know that regardless of what you tag as “deformity”, there’s a lot more to life than building a wall around yourself.

So yeah, story is about an introverted lady that has allowed events in her life take a huge toll on her and that affects all her relationships.”

Gold is from a family league of legal practitioners. She also became a lawyer but has now been attracted by the glamour of TV and Films. From starting small in her University days to now owning her own film production outfit called — Legendary Gold Films Limited, “I’m from a legal background. My dad was a legal practitioner before he passed ( God bless his soul, amen). My mum also a legal practitioner and a professor of laws. So growing up in such environment with all the “ I put it to you”, I had no choice than to join the league.

“However, I have always known deep down that I’m a very glamorous person, and being on TV has been a passion I’d want to explore. At a time in uni, I did one and the very last audition, and I felt my personality wouldn’t fit into the nonsense going on (compromising my standard).

“Now, by the grace of God, I can finance my own movies and working on my self to be the best as well. That’s all the preparation there is.”

Gold is now set to take the industry by storm. Her love for social change as endeared her towards relatable stories with impacts. Her latest projects are set to give the wow effect. She is trusting Saheed Apanpa to do directorial justice with the coming back to back projects.

“The projects I’m working on are very relatable to the events of life. I’m someone who wants perfection even though no one or nothing is really perfect so to say. However, I believe the stories are very good and top notch and with the right team which I’m very confident in, audience wouldn’t be disappointed. There are lessons to be learned in all the projects. Making movies for me, isn’t just about movie making, it goes beyond that and we can only find out when we watch isn’t it?

Saheed Apanpa is one of the best in the industry and he’s the one I have entrusted these projects with.”

As an Executive Producer, Gold’s career goal in the movie industry is to “own a Netflix kind of platform sometime in the near future”.