By Benjamin Njoku

A new partnership that will stimulate expansion in Nigeria’s creative industry gets underway following a working relationship brokered by filmmaker cum businessman, Charles Granville, during the recent Nigeria-South Africa Business Networking Forum, organized at the instance of the South African Trade Mission to Nigeria in Lagos.

The networking forum which brought the South Africans to Nigeria to seek areas of trade collaborations with their colleagues here, afforded Granville, who is IPGC’s (International Peace and Governance Council) Head of Diplomatic Envoys (Africa) and Chairperson Advisory Committee on Arts and Entertainment, the opportunity to seek collaborations in South Africa with Nigerians in the creative industry.

Explaining the impact of such partnerships on Nigeria’s creative industry, Granville said by the time the deal is sealed in the coming weeks, creative entrepreneurs from Nigeria would be assured of support in terms of securing recording locations in South Africa as well as grants to prosecute certain creative projects.

He says: “They were in Nigeria to promote trade between their country and ours. They brought in some businesses looking to expand into Nigeria. While I’m a businessman and found that interesting, I also had to look out for the creative industry and had extensive discussions on possible collaboration with both the Eastern and Western Cape.

We discussed the possibility of our people going to South Africa to film, where they will support us with locations and depending on the project, some grants. I will be going with a team to South Africa next month to finalise this and bring about a productive working relationship for the entire creative industry in Nigeria”.