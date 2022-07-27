FG formulates policy to develop health industries

BY: Victoria Ojeme

The Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Hajia Mariam Katagum yesterday said that the Federal government in collaboration with key Stakeholders is formulating a policy framework for the development of Health Industries Corporation of Nigeria ( HICON) .

Hajia Katagum disclosed this in her keynote address to the 9th African Day of Standardization Symposium with the theme “Promoting the African Pharmaceutical and Medical Services Industries through Standardization” in Lagos.

The Minister explained that HICON was designed to provide the critical enabling environment that will attract investments for the growth and development of pharmaceutical and medical infrastructure in the country.

She stated that “Setting up HICON as an institutional framework would fundamentally ensure Nigeria has successfully established capability and capacity in manufacturing Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), Basic Medical Hardware and attract huge private investment into the health sector in the short to medium terms”

The Minister maintained that the implementation of HICON, the Federal Government will attract and incentivize local manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients, herbalceuticals, medical and diagnostics devices to make healthcare affordable and accessible with good quality service delivery through strategies that would encourage private sector investments in healthcare and related industries.

She therefore called for regular update of applicable Standards in line with international best practices, strict regulatory regime and an ingenious approach to preventing the importation, manufacture and distribution of substandard pharmaceutical and medical devices.

She also called on Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON) and all regulatory authorities involved in the industry to redouble efforts in ensuring that only goods and services that have complied with the laid down Standards are available in the market.

The Minister assured the audience that the Standards Organization of Nigeria would continue to get the much needed support of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment to continue to discharge its mandate and this can be attested to by the recent approval secured for the Organization to return, provisionally, to the Ports with a view to collaborating with the Nigerian Customs Service to tackle the menace of substandard at all entry points in Nigeria.

While declaring the Symposium open, the Minister congratulated the Director-General of the Standards Organization of Nigeria, Mallam Farouk Salim, the Management and the entire staff of SON, for another successfully outing.

The African Day of Standardization is an annual event being celebrated on the African continent to create and promote awareness on issues relating to Standardization and conformity assessment among member countries of African Organization for Standardization (ARSO).

This year celebration of the 9th African Day of Standardization was organized by the Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON) in collaboration with the African Organization for Standardization (ARSO).

FG formulates policy to develop health industries

BY: Victoria Ojeme

The Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Hajia Mariam Katagum yesterday said that the Federal government in collaboration with key Stakeholders is formulating a policy framework for the development of Health Industries Corporation of Nigeria ( HICON) .

Hajia Katagum disclosed this in her keynote address to the 9th African Day of Standardization Symposium with the theme “Promoting the African Pharmaceutical and Medical Services Industries through Standardization” in Lagos.

The Minister explained that HICON was designed to provide the critical enabling environment that will attract investments for the growth and development of pharmaceutical and medical infrastructure in the country.

She stated that “Setting up HICON as an institutional framework would fundamentally ensure Nigeria has successfully established capability and capacity in manufacturing Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), Basic Medical Hardware and attract huge private investment into the health sector in the short to medium terms”

The Minister maintained that the implementation of HICON, the Federal Government will attract and incentivize local manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients, herbalceuticals, medical and diagnostics devices to make healthcare affordable and accessible with good quality service delivery through strategies that would encourage private sector investments in healthcare and related industries.

She therefore called for regular update of applicable Standards in line with international best practices, strict regulatory regime and an ingenious approach to preventing the importation, manufacture and distribution of substandard pharmaceutical and medical devices.

She also called on Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON) and all regulatory authorities involved in the industry to redouble efforts in ensuring that only goods and services that have complied with the laid down Standards are available in the market.

The Minister assured the audience that the Standards Organization of Nigeria would continue to get the much needed support of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment to continue to discharge its mandate and this can be attested to by the recent approval secured for the Organization to return, provisionally, to the Ports with a view to collaborating with the Nigerian Customs Service to tackle the menace of substandard at all entry points in Nigeria.

While declaring the Symposium open, the Minister congratulated the Director-General of the Standards Organization of Nigeria, Mallam Farouk Salim, the Management and the entire staff of SON, for another successfully outing.

The African Day of Standardization is an annual event being celebrated on the African continent to create and promote awareness on issues relating to Standardization and conformity assessment among member countries of African Organization for Standardization (ARSO).

This year celebration of the 9th African Day of Standardization was organized by the Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON) in collaboration with the African Organization for Standardization (ARSO).