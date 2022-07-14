Bassey Ekaette

Experts in various fields, in a recent virtual event organised by Africa Prudential, have confirmed that the cooperative can resolve poverty problems, drive financial inclusion and draw laudable rapid development through technology.

The virtual event held recently, themed “Cooperatives Build a Better World: Leveraging Technology to Drive Financial Inclusion and Collective Wealth through Cooperatives”, had attendees, and key cooperative stakeholders, affirming cooperatives as being instrumental to rapid development in any society & the role of technology in this growth.

Advocating for increased awareness in the vital role of cooperative infrastructures and building a nation with collective wealth through cooperatives, Edo State Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Cooperatives, Braimoh Afishetu, noted cooperatives are very essential in the course of empowerment and wealth creation.

She said: “I’d like to use this opportunity to increase awareness on the vital role that cooperatives play within our local communities, our nation’s wealth, and especially what the Edo State government is doing to eradicate poverty, empower the people, and change lives.”

“The theme for this event aptly fits into the Edo state mega agenda. Together with Africa Prudential, I am hoping we can build that digital solution that will directly solve a lot of challenges that the cooperatives face.”

Speaking in the same vein of rapid development through cooperatives, Managing Director, Africa Prudential, Obong Idiong, noted cooperatives can also address the poverty surge not only in Nigeria but across Africa.

“Development in any economy is beyond the reach of formalised institutions across both urban and rural divides. Cooperatives are contributing significantly to economic empowerment, poverty reduction, and financial inclusion. It is in recognition of these contributions that we are hosting this webinar.

“As a business solutions provider, we will focus on Africa’s potential in empowering organisations and individuals to achieve more thorough innovative and beneficial solutions,” he said.

In his submissions, Public Relations Officer, Nigerian Police Cooperative Multipurpose Society Limited, SP Aliyu Giwa, applauded Africa’s Prudential for fielding solutions to its cooperative problems since the partnership.

“The Police cooperative is based in Lagos and we have our members in every state of the federation. Overtime, we saw the need for a solution that enables members resident in all states of the federation to transact from where they are, so we partnered with Africa Prudential and they provided a solution which has been very useful to the Nigerian Police cooperative, ” he said.

Charles Ameh, President of the Chevron Cooperative Society and Isaiah Owolabi, CEO, Efina also alluded to the key role technology plays in building financial inclusion and collective wealth through cooperatives. Ameh stressed the importance of data and the need to deliver products that address the needs of co-operators which cannot be done without technology while Owolabi touched on the increased opportunities that abound if people interact with the solutions in their local languages.