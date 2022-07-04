By Chioma Obinna

Surgical experts under the auspices of the National Institute of Health Research, Global Surgery Unit, Nigeria Network have called for improvement in surgical outcomes for patients through increased cross-functional collaboration and partnership in Nigeria.

The experts made the call during the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR), Global Surgery Unit Nigeria Hub Network’s Dissemination and Engagement conference held recently in Lagos.

Speaking, the Director of the Nigeria Hub Network, Prof. Adesoji Ademuyiwa, explained that the main aim of the conference was to disseminate the outcome of the Global Surg Unit 1 Studies and trials to Nigerian regulatory bodies, government agencies as well as policy makers for possible fruitful partnerships.

Adedoji also added that the secondary objectives of the conference were to introduce the participating centres to rural surgeries, update them on new projects within the NIHR GSU Network and introduce them to Community Engagement and Involvement.

On their part, the National Health Research Ethics Committee Chairman’s representatives, Dr. Mafe Margaret and Mr. Ado Danladi, the Nigeria Network’s engagement with the regulatory body elicited a sense of partnership with an assurance that subsequent proposals by the institute would be treated with the seriousness and urgency it needs.

They assured the researchers that the turnaround time for review, assessment and approval would be closer to 21 days than 90 days.

Speaking, the representative from the Federal Ministry of Health, Dr. Kamil Shoretire, commended the ground-breaking research output from the Nigeria Network and impressive collaborative effort in solving locally relevant surgical challenges.

He challenged the Unit to notify the Federal Ministry of Health, through the Department of Hospital Services whenever research is being carried out across federal institutions for the purpose of their monitoring and evaluation.

He also encouraged the network that in designing studies that may require policy change at the National level, funds should be allocated to a stakeholder’s forum where evidence from the studies can be discussed and logistics of policy adoption can be considered for its smooth implementation.

In his goodwill message, the Deputy Provost from the College of Medicine, University of Lagos, Prof. O.A.T. Ebuehi stated that the primary aim of the global surgery unit is to empower frontline surgeons to bring out a positive change for their patients while advocating to policy makers for high level change.

He also added that, the research outcomes disseminated during the conference would be of immense benefits to his colleagues, clinicians and allied health workers and key stakeholders in surgical research in Nigeria and across the world.

On her part, Dr. Omolara Williams, of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, expressed joy that the collaboration has yielded significant results.

She said with the collaboration, surgeons can build strength and capacity.

The members of the network were also strongly encouraged to develop their research ideas into proposals that would involve nationwide spread for the purpose of data generation and practice-changing evidence.

It was also emphasised that such proposals are to be made ready to meet grant applications whenever suitable calls are available and the Hub Office would be available to provide necessary assistance to spokes in developing such proposals and obtaining regulatory approvals.

Also speaking, a General Surgeon from the Department of Surgery, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Dr. Adewale Adisa said that it is highly important for Surgeons to collaborate and work together as it would be a great privilege to have surgeons from various backgrounds, specialization and hospitals coming together for the benefits of the patients.

According to him, “if you want to go far and achieve a lot, work together”.

The Conference further strengthened the belief of the Surgical researchers that collective collaboration will aid the provision of Surgical Evidences, support practice change and promote clinical collaboration at all levels.