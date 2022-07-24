.

The Royal Court of Ife, under the supreme leadership of the Arole Oduduwa Olofin Adimula, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, has appointed the ageless and charming Erelu Kuti IV of Lagos, Erelu Abiola Dosumu, as the new Yeye Oodua and Queen Mother of the House of Oduduwa.

In line with the ancient tradition of Ile-Ife, 3-day traditional rites to communicate with the ancestors started from Thursday, July 21 while the official installation ceremony was held on Friday at the courtyard of the Ooni’s palace (Ile-Oodua) in Ile-Ife.

Olayinka Ajayi reports from Ile-Ife that the coronation had in attendance cultural icons, traditional rulers, and stakeholders from a broad spectrum of the society, including multinationals, the organised private sector and the public sector.

Speaking during the ceremony, Erelu Dosumu said, “I am honoured to be recognised by the Arole Oodua, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, (?jájá II) Ooni of Ile-Ife, and being singled out among the great and deserving women of our time.

This is a huge responsibility and I strongly believe that, during my time, I will work assiduously to preserve our culture and strengthen the unity of Yoruba land. I am grateful for the prayers and the huge turnout of friends and families who came from far and near for this important occasion”.

Her appointment is sequel to the vacant state of the prestigious title since the demise of the wife to the late political sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Mama H.I.D. Awolowo, who was the immediate-past Yeye Oodua of the Source.

The choice of Erelu Abiola Dosumu is indeed a unanimous decision of the Ife Traditional Council and major stakeholders of the Oodua race, agreeing that her character, personality and her wealth of experience as an international business woman, a royal ambassador and a great icon of the African culture perfectly qualify her to step into the big shoes worn by the late HID Awolowo.

In almost half-a-century of public life, Erelu Dosumu has proven herself to be an outstanding woman of stamina, integrity and far-reaching influence. In 1980, the late Kabiyesi Adeyinka Oyekan, the Oba of Lagos, installed her as the Erelu Kuti IV of Lagos. With that appointment, she became the right hand person of the Oba of Lagos.

Since then, she has executed her charge with maturity, sagacity, courage and commitment. Indeed since then, the beautiful queen mother has become the cultural face of Lagos, its traditional allure and ageless charm.

As Yeye Oodua, Erelu Dosumu would be adding value to the Court of Oduduwa as a well-connected aristocrat who, for many years, has been part and parcel of the influential class of the Nigerian royalty. Since her accession in 1980 as Erelu Kuti IV, Abiola Dosumu has consistently followed the example of her illustrious forebear, building a business empire and creating a wide-ranging network of friends and influence in Nigeria and across the globe. Though she had never held any political office, she has become well-known as a significant member of the power elite of Nigeria.

She has been married twice. Her first husband was Major Elegbede, a hero of the Nigerian Civil War who was involved in the decision of the General Yakubu Gowon government to create Lagos State. He died in a motor accident shortly after the war. After his death, she later married the international business man, the late Chief Deinde Fernadez. Her social status was confirmed by music star, King Sunny Ade, who waxed a memorable record in her honour.

Erelu Dosumu, educated in Nigeria and in the United Kingdom, went into business early and became the first Nigerian to open a shop on the highbrow Bond Street in London. She had made a fortune dealing in the lucrative oil business and promoting the Yoruba traditional wear, Aso Oke, which she has sold all over the world.