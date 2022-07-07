Understandably, the continued economic crisis has pushed many younger Nigerians into wrong activities like cyber crime and other vices hence majority are fighting to survive the biting economy.

A social media influencer, Aiyelade Morrison who is an entrepreneur, a Philanthropists and a Punter who is widely know by hundreds of thousands of people with His official Twitter page named @LegitCalculator has called on the youths to embrace the emerging positive change to enable them to leave behind a brighter future for the coming generation.

Morrison, who spoke via Scanned News during his friend’s birthday in Edo State recalled that the experience before and after the post-global pandemic and continued economic crisis, price inflation indicates younger ones like him need to sacrifice today for tomorrow.

He urged the youths to start considering who becomes the right president of Nigeria come 2023 than hoping about what they would gain from sitting at home doing nothing or engaging in illegal activities.

The 26-year-old young entrepreneur and Punter advised youths to shun money for a vote, cyber criminality, and go get their Permanent Voter’s Card to bring a permanent positive change to the Nation.

In his words: “We the youth of this country have given wrong impressions to corrupt leaderShip that we are flexible and easy to be deceived and that alone is negligence on our side.

“I call on my fellow comrades and ‘Obidients’ to stand from their conform zone and seize this opportunity to fight for the younger generation. We need to give them hope. The interest in leaving for another country for education, medication, greener pastures, dependence on aid, and even rampant borrowing needs to stop.

“Go and get your PVC so we make a forceful change together. Getting your PVC ready would enable assist in protecting our vote. We need us now, we need better leaders, we need excellent leadership and good governance, he added.

Legitcalculator however, expressed fear that his philanthropic gesture may not last forever or even cover a larger number of people who besiege him daily for staking codes and monetary assistance but hoping on government, the highest employer of labour, and good leadership would go a long way.

He further encouraged youths to be entrepreneurial in their career path to set Africa in global competition.