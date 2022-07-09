African Art is as old as humanity, yet so little is known or seen of the African Artist.

1952 Africa, a brainchild of Ejike Egbuagu, is an expression of this protest; a bold attempt to give undiscovered African creative talent an opportunity to be seen, heard and celebrated.

Speaking with People n Places at the launch of the space in Lekki, Ejike said “1952 Africa is a private space dedicated to raw and authentic African art, culture and history; supporting all forms of artistic expression out of Africa. We are not motivated by profits, but by a desire to correct a cultural irregularity.”

The foundation currently runs an art mentorship program aimed at mentoring and showcasing budding artists. “We recognise that there is a need for the African artist to be valued and acknowledged within the international art space. Historically, the African Artist is undervalued and their growth, exposure and returns are limited. We strive to change the narrative in this area by showcasing their talents, promoting their work and ensuring their art is priced at the international value.”

Five artists have been selected to undergo the program. They are Ntiense Udom, Oluwaseun Akinlo, Jane Ugah, Ademola Ojo and Janet Adebayo.

Ejike also disclosed that the name ‘1952’ is the birth year of his mother whom the space is dedicated to. “This space is dedicated to the loving memory of Ezim Julia Egbuagu-Ugwu, Born July 1, 1952 in Ngwo, Enugu State, Nigeria. She was a lover of the people.”