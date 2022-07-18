By Dirisu Yakubu

In a bid to close ranks among Nigerians, some prominent Edo indigenes at the weekend

launched a national association in Abuja.

The body known as the National Association of Edo State Indigenes, NAESI, takes the form of Afenifere, Arewa, Ohanaeze Ndigbo among others

The association, according to the convener and Director General, Edo state Government Office, Abuja, Festus Osagie Osaigbovo, will take care of the needs of Edo Indigenes at home and in the Diaspora.

According to Osaigbovo, a national platform to address the challenges facing by Edo indigenes has become necessary given their spread not only in Abuja but across the 36 states of the federation and beyond.

He said: “It is in the interest of the state. It will help us take a common front. The association was put in place for the unity of the state and unity of our people.

“The governor has always said that the Edo people should come together. Let us define our purpose, rebuild ourselves and the state and let’s been in one accord with ourselves.

“We need an umbrella. If we put up a collective stand, the issue of herdsmen in the area will stop. If we speak with one voice, this menace will stop.

“When we are speaking with dissenting voices, we will not achieve what we want. With unity, we will get our fair share of the federal character. We must be seen in national discuss. We must benefit from this country Nigeria.”

While the Constitution of the association was unanimously adopted by the general house, the Board of Trustees, BoT, was inaugurated and positions for the association were distributed among the three Senatorial districts of Edo North, South and Central.

Election for the positions has been fixed for August 6, 2022 to be overseen by the BoT members.

The BOT Chairman, Prof. John Okonedo, others members of the board like Prof. Sunday Itua, Tunde Lakoju and a host of others gave counsels on the best way to nurture the body.