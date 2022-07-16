THE Edo State Government will, from August 1, 2022, begin a clampdown on all unregistered vehicles across the state.

The Edo State Acting Governor, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu, while constituting a task force to enforce the clampdown at the Government House, Benin City, charged owners and operators of unregistered vehicles in the state to register such vehicles on or before 31st July, 2022 to avoid prosecution.

The acting governor said the directive became imperative following the need to sustain security in the state, noting that recent security findings have revealed how criminal elements operate in the state using unregistered vehicles.

The task force is headed by the Commissioner for Transportation, Osasere Evbuomwan, while the Commissioner for Local Government, Monday Osaigbovo is a member. Other members of the committee are drawn from the Edo State Internal Generated Revenue Service (EIRS), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the Edo Public Works Volunteers (PUWOV), and the Nigerian Police.

Shaibu said, “All motorcycles, tricycles, and vehicles, both private and commercial, especially Toyota Yaris, must be registered in the state. We are giving them till July 31, 2022, to register as any vehicle that is not registered will be seized.

“We urge them to comply or face the consequences of disobeying government directives. We want to ensure that these vehicles are providing legal services in the state as our findings have shown that some of these people provide illegal services with their vehicles.”

The acting governor added, “The Edo State Government is working to ensure a peaceful and safe state for our people. We are dealing with security issues in our state. We want to clear our state of criminal elements.”

Warning that violators of the government’s directive will be prosecuted in accordance with the state’s extant laws, Shaibu noted, “The registration will help us to also guarantee the safety of your vehicles as the particulars of the vehicles and plate numbers will be used to trace such a missing vehicle.”

He continued: “If you want a safe Edo State, please register your vehicles. We urge cart pushers in the state not to allow themselves to be used for criminal activities or else they will be made to face the full wrath of the law. Let me also reiterate that the ban on motorcycles within the Benin metropolis still remains.

“Vehicle owners must carry out a background check before giving their vehicles to drivers because any vehicle whose driver is caught using such a vehicle for kidnapping or any other criminal activity, such vehicle owners will be arrested along with the drivers and they will be duly prosecuted.”