By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

One Emmanuel, a 37 years old driver was on Wednesday evening burnt to death in Ilorin, Kwara State capital.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the tragedy occurred at about 20:44hrs (08:44 p.m.) while the driver was in a car, with Reg. No: LSR966GD, which suddenly caught fire and later exploded.

The driver ,according to an eye witness could not be rescued from the car despite spirited efforts made by the sympathisers to save his life because all the doors were firmly locked.

Shortly after the car started burning, it suddenly exploded and the trapped driver died instantly.

Spokesman of the State Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle, who confirmed the development in Ilorin on Thursday, said the car exploded and the victim was burnt to death at the main gate of the Softfort Table Water, situated at Block 2, Obanisuwa Agbejila, along Airport Road, in Ilorin, Kwara State.

“However, firemen were able to retrieve the casualty from the motorcar on time and gave the body to the manager of the water factory named Mr. Surajudeen (the victim’s boss).

“The driver was coming back from a filling station and fully rolled up inside the car, forgetting that he carried 3 gallons of 30 liters of petrol.

“On getting to the factory gate, the petrol suddenly exploded, thereby causing the fire incident.

“The victim’s name was Emmanuel and the cause of the incident was due to lack of proper ventilation in the car,” Hassan disclosed.

The Director, Kwara State Fire Service, Prince Falade John Olumuyiwa, sympathized with the family of the victim over the irreparable loss.

He also urged the general public to take safety measures as paramount, especially whenever they were performing their day-to-day activities, in order to protect their lives and property.

