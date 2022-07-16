The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has warned residents of Osun against raising false security alarm to distract security operatives.

Its Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr Olusola Odumosu, said the warning became imperative following reports from the Corps’ situation room of false reports/alarms raised by some residents on voting disruption at certain polling centres.

Odumosu said that investigations from the officers on ground and intelligence agents reported that most of the alarms raised were false.

He said though, it was important for suspected election riggings, vote buying and other criminal activities to be reported to security agencies, it was also important not to give false information.

Odumosu said that some suspected miscreants could capitalise on the opportunity to carry out some mischievous activities.

He reiterated that officers and men of the corps, alongside other security agencies, had been deployed to provide adequate security at the 3,763 polling units in the state.

The NSCDC spokesperson said that security reinforcement had been ensured in some of the reported polling units to investigate and arrest suspects if the need arose.

He also revealed that senior officers of the corps were on election patrol to other senatorial districts.

According to him, the Deputy Commandant General (DCG), Dauda Mungadi, in charge of Operations, awaits further information from the district heads.

The PRO said that the DCG had earlier monitored the voting process at various polling units and expressed satisfaction at the efforts of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other sister security agencies in ensuring that the election was free, fair, safe and credible.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NSCDC Osun Command had announced its toll-free numbers as: 08060003181, 08032898909 and N-alert number: 080046837467