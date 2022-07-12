By Biodun Busari

Computer Science has ranked first as the most sought-after educational programme among undergraduate and post-graduate students in Nigeria.

According to Statisense, a data consulting firm quoting the National Universities Commission (NUC), the report revealed that the course was greatly pursued whether as full-time and part-time course.

The latest report was in 2019 showing that 99,000 students enrolled for the Computer Science.

Accounting and Business Administration had a tie with 92,000 students each enrolled for them, while Political Science had 77,000 and Law had 69,000.

Furthermore, it revealed that top five male most sought-after doctorate educational courses as Political Science with 805, Accounting with 734, Business Administration with 692, Economics with 688 and Law with 639.

Among female most sought-after PhD programmes, Law, Agriculture, Education Management, Business Administration and Political Science are top five.

For undergraduates, the most sought-after course was Computer Science with 52,000.

Entrepreneurship, Political Science, Accounting and Nursing were second, third, fourth and fifth with 49,000, 38,000, 38,000 and 31,000 respectively.

“In 2019, Federal and States’ universities enrolled 96% of total new entrants into Nigerian universities,” Statisense said.

Meanwhile, over 2 million Nigerian students across federal and state universities have been out of school for almost 5 months due to unresolved agreement between the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Federal Government.