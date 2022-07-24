.

By Funmi Komolafe

Brethren, you have heard many times that Heaven helps those who help themselves.

This is a popular statement but do you have a full understanding of the statement as it relates to challenges that confront us in life.

The statement simply means you have to do something after which the superior power of heaven helps you.

So, what is it that you have to do? You may be saying, what is she talking about? Haven’t I been seeing doctors, I had, artificial insemination and IVF with all coming to naught?

You may even be saying to yourself that you have been praying and fasting, so what else am I supposed to do?

To help yourself, there are some steps that needs to be taken physically even before the spiritual steps.

For instance, you need to examine your body. I mean take note of issues related to monthly circle.

Is the flow heavy or light? etc. Is it regular or irregular? When you visit a medical doctor, these are some of the questions he would ask you. If you don’t take note, you won’t be able to answer appropriately.

How do you choose the doctor or specialist that you consult? Many of us just walk into any hospital that claims expertise of fertility issues for attention.

That isn’t the way to go about it. You need to find out the success rate of that hospital in the area of expertise that it claims either for healing or fertility issues.

A couple once visited a doctor that advertises expertise in fertility issues. He told the couple that the wife’s chances of producing children are very slim because she produces infertile eggs.

When they left his office, the husband told his wife to ignore the doctor, because he didn’t create her.

Today, as I speak to you, the couple has three children including a set of twins all conceived naturally.

Many women have visited ‘ experts’ that have worsened their medical conditions.

Don’t get me wrong. I am not saying people that have childbearing challenges shouldn’t consult medical practitioners.

As you propose it in your heart, seek Divine direction.

Our Lord Jesus said in John 16 vs. 13 (KJV): “ Howbeit when he, the Spirit of truth, is come, he will guide you into all truth: for he shall not speak of himself; but whatsoever he shall hear, that shall he speak: and he will shew you things to come”.

However, for you to know things to come, you must have a relationship with the Holy Spirit also called the Spirit of Truth.

You may not have a relationship with the Holy Spirit if you are not born-again and baptized with the Holy Spirit.

Even if you meet these two conditions, you still need to cultivate a relationship with the Holy Spirit.

To maintain a relationship with the Holy Spirit is to live your life in accordance with the Word of God. Stay away from sins, and be prayerful.

Brethren, you need to learn to discuss with the Holy Spirit. Not just by speaking in tongues but also in your language.

When you ask, the Holy Spirit, you are likely to hear the still small voice respond to you.

In our last edition, in the testimony that I published, I wrote that the lady said, she went to the Altar of God and cried to the Lord to attend to her case before going for IVF again after a number of failed attempts.

If you are not to go to a particular place, the Spirit of God may tell you not to.

However, your testimony is richer when you conceive without any medical assistance.

Many of us eat too heavy at night and it makes us heavy in flesh and spirit while sleeping.

When we sleep in this state, we are spiritually heavy and it gives the enemy room to launch an attack and we may be unable to respond with prayer.

So, either for health reasons or childbearing reasons, let’s learn to eat light at night. Fruits are sufficient. If you must eat, form the habit of eating light.

We need to know that no challenge is new and many have overcome by taking their cases to the Lord.

King David was a man that God loved yet he had numerous challenges. He overcame those challenges because; he cried unto the Lord regularly and never relied on his strength to overcome.

We too need to realize that our wisdom, knowledge or wealth at our disposal is not enough to deliver us from challenges.

Psalm 109 vs. 26&27 ( KJV) : “ Help me, O LORD my God: O save me according to thy mercy.

That they may know that this is thy hand; that thou. LORD hast done it”.

When you conceive naturally or you go for an IVF after prayers and give birth to a set of twins, even an atheist would acknowledge that this is the hand of God in your life.

Brothers and Sisters, enough of crying unto man, cry unto the Saviour. He is ready to cast out all challenges in your life and give you a new beginning of joy.

Brethren, many if not all of us, need the help of God. Usually, what happens is that we turn to God when our human efforts have failed? Whereas, the right thing to do is to cry to God first.

Hannah cried to man for many years but one day, she cried unto the Lord with a vow and she got an instant answer.

As you cry unto the Lord for help, you too will enter into your season of laughter in Jesus name.

Jesus gave us a promise in Matthew 11 vs. 28: “ Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest”.

Jesus is able to give you rest from any kind of challenge, child bearing and others. The same Jesus that did it over 2000 years ago is still the same today.

You need to have faith. You need to believe to receive.

Our authority is found in Mark 9 vs. 23: “ Jesus said unto him, if thou canst believe, all things are possible to him that believeth”.

To believe, in him requires you physical and spiritual in put.

You are empowered to trample on challenges, do not allow any challenge to weaken your spirit to.

It is when your spirit is weak that you begin to wonder why God hasn’t answered your prayers all these years.

James 1 vs. 5-8 : “ If any of you lack wisdom, let him ask of God, that giveth to all men liberally, and upbraideth not; and it shall be given to him.

But let him ask in faith, nothing wavering, For he that wavereth is like a wave of the sea driven with the wind and tossed.

For let not that man think that he shall receive any thing of the Lord.

A double minded man is unstable in all his ways”.

Brethren, its either you put your trust in God or not. You cannot put your trust in God and be visiting false prophets who direct you to bring this or that.

Our God is a free giver to those who trust in him. It is up to you to show appreciation with thanksgiving. Those who gave thanks got more than they asked for.

Hannah asked for just a man-child. God gave her Samuel, three sons and two daughters. In all, she had six children. By the grace of God, tears of joy will drop from your eyes this season in Jesus name.

Shalom