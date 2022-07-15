By Innocent Anaba, Lagos

A Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikoyi, yesterday, ordered Imagine Global Holding Company Ltd, Imagine Global Solutions Ltd, Mr. Bamise Ajetunmobi and Mrs. Elizabeth Ajetunmobi to pay N18.9 billion to victims of their alleged Ponzi scheme.

Trial judge, Justice Taofiquat Oyekan-Abdullahi gave the order while delivering judgment in a suit by 27 claimants, who sued for themselves and 118 investors of Imagine Global Solutions Limited.

Both Imagine Global firms are believed to be owned by the Ajetunmobis.

The investors, through their counsel, Adetunji Adedoyin-Adeniyi, had asked the court for several declarations and orders against the couple and their firms.

But the Ajetunmobis, whose whereabouts are unknown and their firms in their preliminary objections by their counsel, Olukunle Nathan-Marsh, had prayed the court to dismiss the investors’ suit.

Justice Abdullahi-Oyekan dismissed the preliminary objections and granted all the prayers sought by the investors.