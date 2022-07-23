By Chris Onuoha

As the world commemorates Climate Emergency Day 2022, Climate Clock Nigeria has called for increased advocacy to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) ahead of 2030 deadline.

The call became necessary as the climate clock counts down from 7 to 6 years – the number of years until it is no longer possible to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius (the global warming deadline).

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Friday, the Director of Project and Partnerships, Climate Clock Nigeria, Chuks Anyaduba recalled that in 2015, the United Nations, UN, launched 17 SDGs, adopted by its member states which provide a shared blueprint for peace and prosperity for people and the planet, now and into the future.

Anyaduba said the aim of the Climate Emergency Day Commemoration is an urgent call for action by all countries – developed and developing – in a global partnership to avert the disaster in 2030, especially in averting the impacts of Climate Action which is goal 13.

He therefore resolved, “As the Climate Clock ticks over from 7 to 6 years, I will be more active in leading advocacy for climate change in Nigeria. I will engage my local politicians and business decision makers for everyone to act in time for a safe climate future,” while urging others to also resolve to save the planet through the right actions.

Similarly, the Executive Director of International Climate Change Development Initiative, Olumide Idowu stressed the need for an improved drive for community intervention to create more awareness adding that the people in the local communities suffer more from the impacts of Climate Change.

He therefore called on the media to do more in terms of advocacy. He further called on Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to deepen their campaign and engagement with government to ensure that government delivers on its promises to the people towards achieving the SDGs.

“We know that a couple of months ago, our president signed the Climate Change Act into law, which is another way forward. As media, CSOs, it is time to take this opportunity to see what we can do because the impacts of Climate Change affect everybody,” he said.

On his part, the Ambassador SDGs Nigeria and Nollywood Actor, Uzee Usman said he would continue to advocate using the media and other platforms to ensure that the SDGs are achieved.