Presidency urges Nigerians to back 2030 climate agenda

Dr Bala Inusa, Senior Technical Adviser to the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), has urged Nigerians to intensify efforts toward achieving the 2030 climate-related targets.

Inusa made the call on Tuesday at the 2025 Nigeria SDG Awards and Symposium in Abuja, organised by the African Cleanup Initiative in partnership with the United Nations Information Centre (UNIC).

With the theme “Scaling Up Actions: Accelerating Nigeria’s Journey Towards the 2030 Agenda,” the event aimed to raise awareness and advocate for the implementation of the SDGs.

Inusa said the awards formed part of ongoing advocacy to encourage Nigerians to “key into” all SDG components, especially climate action, noting that government, the private sector and civil society groups were already working to meet the targets.

“Nigeria cannot achieve the climate action goals without collective support. Everyone must join the effort,” he said.

Mrs Ibironke Olubamise, Global Environment Specialist at the UN Development Programme (UNDP) ‘s Small Grants Programme and an award recipient, expressed gratitude for the recognition.

She encouraged Nigerians to remain committed to excellence in their various fields, saying they may not know who is observing their work.

Olubamise said her organisation was supporting communities and civil society groups to address environmental challenges and strengthen environmental protection.

“If environmental issues are not addressed, they will fight back and affect everyone,” she said.

Mr Iduh Otene, Executive Director of the Alliance for Positive Environmental Impact and Reforestation (APEARE), also an award recipient, said the recognition would motivate the organisation to deepen its work, particularly on climate-related issues.

“To whom much is given, much is expected. We want to increase our impact at the grassroots and get more Nigerians involved,” he said.

Otene called for broader knowledge-sharing among stakeholders to address climate change adaptation and mitigation challenges.

Ezegwoya Joseph, North Central Operations Coordinator of APEARE, also expressed appreciation for the award, adding that it would spur the organisation to intensify its efforts.

He urged Nigerians to play their part in achieving the SDGs by 2030.

Vanguard News