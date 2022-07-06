By Babajide Komolafe

C&I Leasing has assured its stakeholders that it would soon file its 2021 audited financial statement with the Nigerian Exchange Limited, NGX.

Management of the company gave this assurance in a statement explaining the delay in the submission of its financial statement to the NGX, which led to the suspension of trading in the shares of the company as well as six other companies.

The statement said: “Significantly, our operations are guided by multiple regulators for the different aspects of our services to various industries, which has delayed our filings even though our financial reports are presently up to date.

“We are actively engaging with the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) to resolve all outstanding regulatory obligations. Nonetheless, we would submit our 2021 filings as soon as the necessary regulatory approvals are obtained. “We crave the indulgence, and understanding of the general public, and also wish to reassure our shareholders and other stakeholders including all our esteemed customers of the management’s commitment to good corporate governance and global best practices in all our dealings.”