Celtic fans have been over the moon since 18-year-old Scottish-born Nigerian midfielder, Eseosa Sule, signed his first professional contract at the club.

Born to Nigerian parents, Eseosa Sule is a dynamic playmaker, who has a fantastic eye for a pass and scores every type of goal.

The contract came immediately after shinning in the Generation Adidas Cup – a competition for youth players from clubs like Manchester United, Flamengo and a host of MLS teams in April this year.

Eseosa Sule, accompanied by his dad and mum while signing his contract, was presented with his first team jersey and would wear the number 79 jersey for Celtic in 2022/23.

One of the highest rated young players from the Scottish set up at the moment, he is surely one to keep an eye on.

Eseosa Sule has proven that he is a star, one to cherish and nurture for the future. He demonstrated quality at the 2022 Adidas tournament.

The Celtic U-17 team recorded three wins and one defeat at the competition, and Sule was central to the team topping ten seed for the last 16 phase after finishing the group stage top of Group H.

The gifted midfielder, whose father is Oyekeretin Sule, shone for the team in the side’s 4-0 thrashing of Charlotte U-17 at the competition.

The wonderkid netted a brace; scoring in just four minutes into the clash, and added his second for Celtic’s third of the game on the 43rd minute. He then assisted his teammate, Thomas Hatton, for the U-17 side’s fourth goal 16 minutes later.

Eseosa Sule was also instrumental in the team’s second clash of the competition. He converted his spot kick during the shootout over Philadephia Union U-17 after a gruelling 1-1 in normal time to help his club to 6-5 victory.

But his team narrowly lost 2-3 to Columbus Crew U-17. They had gone ahead 2-0 inside 15 minutes at the competition, but they allowed the US club come back from into he game to snatch the victory.

In their 2-1 over Cincinnati U-17, the Scottish-born displayed the progidy he is. Eseosa’s cross was palmed into the direction of the his 16-year-old teammate, Daniel Kelly, who finished with ease early in the first half.

Kelly turned the parried effort of the midfielder, who set the tone for his side’s tenacious play. The Celtic U-17 got further ahead before half-time through Kyle Ure.

After signing the deal, fans of the Scottish Premiership champions besieged Twitter to express absolute delight about the news.

@Lewis Laird01 wrote: “Striker, quick, strong 6 foot great finisher link up play not great.”

Also, @Ewan_buxton, said: “Absolutely cannot wait for him to be given 3 appearances, look pretty good in each, never feature again, get let go for nothing when his contract is up.

“The best part is after, every fan says “guess he wasn’t good enough”, like with every amazing young player we let go.”

@Healthwisecee stated: “Welldone Soso, the sky is your starting point. All the best.”

Another Twitter user, @taak-gumi, wrote: “Level headed boy and parents are nice wish him all the best.”

@MartinmillerA2C, said: “Congratulations Eseosa.”

Furthermore, @Tracey57001006 said: “Absolute star, so proud of you Soso.”

Also, @sc32ie stated: “This guy could go on to become one of our best ever No.79s.”