By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

Leading petroleum industry transportation solution providers, Caverton Offshore Support Group has unveiled a 40-seater boat, as it moves to diversify its investments in the petroleum industry and marine transportation for riverine communities.

The company’s CEO, Mr. Olabode Makanjuola told journalists at the Caverton’s Exhibition Stand at the ongoing Nigeria Oil and Gas Conference in Abuja that the company is looking to deploy the boats to solve marine transportation challenges.

Mr. Makanjuola noted having worked extensively in the aviation space of the oil and gas industry where it holds about 60 percent of market share, the company would bring its top notch safety records to the marine sector.

According to him, “In terms of diversification, what we at Caverton do is that when we are developing a business we look for where there are challenges or where there are opportunities to develop the sector. We first got into helicopters because we realized there were no Nigerians in that sector and we were able to conquer that but we realized that one of the things that the aviation sector was struggling with was maintenance and training.

“So, we built the first ever maintenance, repairs and overhaul centre in Lagos. With the centre we no longer have to fly our aircrafts out of the country for major repairs. We can actually strip an aircraft down and actually put it all back together again”.

He said the company was aiming at creating a hub in sub-Saharan Africa for its operations targeting markets in Cameroon, Ghana, Senegal and Morocco.

He said its boat building business was aimed at solving transportation challenges in places like Lagos and Niger Delta states.

“We are to build our first prototype boat to oil industry standard meaning that it is extremely safe, it has segregated hulls and if it ever gets into an accident or hits debris, it would not just sink automatically. It is our newest project and we are hoping that it helps address problems that we all know too well”, he added.