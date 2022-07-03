Burna Boy @31: It’s raining balloons, cakes, praises

Damini Ogulu, the Grammy-winning singer popularly known as Burna Boy, turned 31 years old on Saturday, and it has been cakes, balloons and his fans celebrating him on and off the state.

He was on stage at the Sumol Summer Fest in Portugal, holding white balloons.

Another video shows him getting a cake and then giving it to screaming fans.

One of the trending videos shows a white teary fan in Norway singing line-for-line as Burna Boy performed on stage.

And a piece of advice came from no other than his Amazon mother, Bose Ogulu: “Let us tone down the madness.”

Fans celebrating him on social media agree with his mother: “Mama we are with you on the ‘tone down the madness’,” @vivicaanuforo wrote.

@onlyone1percy said: “Mama said tone down the madness. African mum forever.”

Burna Boy’s mother also sang his praise: “You have given me so many reasons to be proud of the man you have become.

“Cheers to a new age. #chapter 31.”

@Shugy6ix said: “Happy birthday Odogwu. More hits to your name.”

The “Ye” crooner was born in Port Harcourt, on July 2, 1991. His grandfather Benson Idonije once managed legendary Fela Kuti.

He had his big break was in 2012 after releasing “Like to Party”, the lead single from his debut studio album — L.I.F.E. released in 2013.

