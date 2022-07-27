By Henry Umoru

Senators, mainly of the minority extraction on Tuesday staged a walkout after demanding the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari over the worsening insecurity in the country.

According to reports, the senators chanted a solidarity song, ”All we are saying is Buhari must go, Lawan must Go” and left the chamber after President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan stopped the Minority Leader, Senator Philip Aduda from moving a motion to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari on his failure to address the Insecurity situation in the country.

The action by the opposition lawmakers is the latest in a series of concerns raised by various individuals and groups amid the rising spate of insecurity in the country.

Senator Aduda later briefed reporters at the National Assembly complex on behalf of his aggrieved colleagues.

According to him, the opposition senators have issued a six-week ultimatum to President Muhammadu Buhari to tackle the security challenges bedevilling the country.

They agreed to commence impeachment proceedings against the President should he fail to address the insecurity within the period given by the lawmakers.