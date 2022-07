By Miftaudeen Raji

The Economic Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has arrested three persons for alleged vote-buiying.

The suspects include, Jimoh Kazeem, Adeyemo Bahir and Abidogun Ismail.

The suspects were arrested by officials of the EFCC at Polling Unit 002, Ward 2, Ababu, Isale Osun, Oshogbo.