Mrs Bankole Bilikisu Olabopo Balogun died on Thursday, 30th June, aged 84.

Bankole Olabopo, mother to a leading digital Journalist and broadcaster in Nigeria, Idowu Bankole; and a wife to late Civil war hero, Lieutenant Thomas Bankole Adetunji.

Born on November 6th 1938 to Chief Suberu Mosuro Balogun of the Arogunmola royal family in otta and Madam Saudat Amoke Balogun.

Olabopo, a native of Sango- Ota, Ogun state was born into a royal family in old Sango-Ota.

Her father, a warrior in the old Sango-Ota was a very famous warrior who held the prestigious and very powerful title, the Balogun of Ota, a tiller acclaimed to be reserved for powerful warriors, who have served their community meritoriously.

As a teacher and successful entrepreneur, Olabopo is renowned for her kindness, extraordinary Christian faith and generosity until her death.

She is a caring mother who, even at the point of death seeks the welfare of her children.

She will be missed by her family, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her community at large.

May her soul rest in perfect peace.

