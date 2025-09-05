Britain’s Duchess of Kent dies at 92

(FILES) The Duchess Katharine of Kent waves to the media after being received into the Roman Catholic church by the Archbishop of Westminster, cardinal Hume at the Archbishop’s House, London, 14 January 1994. Britain’s Duchess of Kent, best known for her links to the Wimbledon tennis tournament, has died aged 92, Buckingham Palace said on Friday. (Photo by DAVE GAYWOOD / AFP)

Britain’s Duchess of Kent, who was known for her links to the Wimbledon tennis tournament, has died aged 92, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.

The duchess, born Katharine Worsley into an aristocratic Yorkshire family in northern England, was married to the Duke of Kent, a first cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

For many years she presented the trophies to the winners at Wimbledon.

“It is with deep sorrow that Buckingham Palace announces the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

“The King and Queen and all Members of The Royal Family join The Duke of Kent, his children and grandchildren in mourning their loss and remembering fondly The Duchess’s life-long devotion to all the organisations with which she was associated, her passion for music and her empathy for young people,” it added.

The union flag at Buckingham Palace was lowered to half-mast at midday as a mark of respect.

AFP