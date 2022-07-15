Grace Amarachi Jimoh, the mother of actor, Yomi Fabiyi’s son has countered the curses that comedian, Princess, laid on the actor and his offsprings on Thursday.

Following the sentencing of actor Baba Ijesha for sexual assault of a minor, Princess, the foster mother of the victim had gone live on her Instagram page to rain curses on some persons who championed the course of the convict.

She mentioned Yomi Fabiyi specifically and rained unprintable curses on him and his children.

Jimoh, who is Fabiyi’s estranged lover and mother of his son, countered the curses.

In one post, she said, “Heavenly Father, may my child AKOREDE IMOLEAYO FABIYI not fear, for you are with him. As I place my child in your mighty loving hands, give him peace, AKOREDE, you will excel in life, you are protected in God’s hand. No curse, no evil will befall you. Amen.”

In another post, she lashed out at the comedian, saying, “If you had gone through labour pain,

you would know cursing an innocent children is a no. There are some children that naturally have ‘back to sender’ spirit. Curse whosoever that

offended you. This children are innocent!!! God made you win. He do no evil.”