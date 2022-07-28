.

By Samuel Oyadongha, YENAGOA

GOVERNOR Douye Diri of Bayelsa State, has said the projects executed by local government councils in the state were as a result of the financial autonomy they enjoy under his administration.

He stated this during the commencement of inauguration of projects in seven of the eight councils in the state.

Inaugurating a one-storey office complex at the Yenagoa LG secretariat, the governor said the prudent management of funds under the strict supervision of his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, made the execution of meaningful projects possible across the wards and communities in the eight councils.

His words: “We are in full support of autonomy for the LG system. When we came in, we discovered that the LG system had a lot of challenges. Across the country, you are all aware that most state governments had been accused of dabbling into LG funds.

“But in our state, I like to put on record that this administration led by me has never requested for one naira from the LG system. The chairmen can attest to that. Rather, the state government assists the LGs when they have challenges.

“Local governments in Bayelsa State have been truly autonomous and have been doing their thing. That is why we have gathered for a ceremony like this.”

According to the governor, the same council chairmen that said they were unable to pay salaries now have savings.

“I can tell you that the Yenagoa LG chairman is going to hand over more than N100 million to the incoming chairman,” he said.