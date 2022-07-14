By Theodore Opara

All is now set for this year’s edition of the Nigeria Auto Journalists Association, NAJA training/capacity building programme scheduled to take place on Friday, July 29, 2022 at the Golden Tulip Hotel Essential, located on International Airport road, Lagos.

The training Committee said the programme is geared towards the growth of the automotive Industry in Nigeria and globally.

This year’s training/capacity programme anchored on the theme; “Accelerating Automobile Industry Recovery Strategy In Post COVID-19 Era” is part of the motoring journalists contributions at enrich and expand the knowledge of the motoring journalists, in not only the topics slated but in general automotive industry trends.

On his part, Mike Ochonma, chairman, Nigeria Auto Journalists Association re-electied last February for the second term noted that the automotive industry remains one of the critical sectors in the country and that is why NAJA is pushing to offer the best in terms of information dissemination.

The NAJA training workshop is an annual training programme, organised to freshen the minds of practicing automotive journalists in the country as well as broaden their skills in their reportage. Members of the Association cuts across reputable print, electronic and online media outfits across the country.