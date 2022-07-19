By Godfrey Bivbere & Providence Ayanfeoluwa



The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Apapa Area 1 Command, Port Harcourt Area 11 Command, Ports Terminal Multi-services Limited (PTML) Command, and Kirikiri Lighter Terminal (KLT) Command generated a combined revenue of N778.77 billion in the first half, H1’22, 2022, as against N563.75 billion generated in the corresponding period of 2021.While Apapa Command generated N522.4 billion representing a 42.54 percent growth compared to the N366.5 billion collected same period of 2021, Onne Port collected N115.2 billion as against N78 billion collected in 2021.PTML generated N117. 57 billion against N104.65 billion in 2021 representing an increase of 12.3 per cent while KLT recorded a 38 percent growth to N23.6 billion from N14.6 billion in 2021.Speaking on revenue collection, the Customs Area Controller of Apapa Area 1 Command, Malanta Yusuf, said that in line with the Federal Government’s effort to diversify the economy through non-oil export, the Command recorded a boom in the export of non-oil commodities with about 2.5 million metric tonnes, above the 540 metric tonnes in the year 2021.He noted that the Free-on-Board, FOB, value for the exported items also rose to $138 million in 2022 from $1.6 million in 2021.He added: “This feat was made possible because of our officers’ resilience in ensuring identified revenue leakages have been mitigated while sustaining the level of compliance by the importers/stakeholders in the clearance value chain.”“Items exported include steel bars, agricultural and mineral products amongst others. The Federal Government policy and export incentive schemes have played vital roles in boosting export trade in Nigeria.”