By Ishola Balogun, reporting from Saudi Arabia

As pilgrims prepare for airlifts back home, Nigeria has recorded another loss of a pilgrim, an Islamic scholar and member of the Ulama’u Team of the National Hajj Commission, NAHCON.

The scholar, Dr Abdulrahman Maigona from Gombe State, died, yesterday, according to a statement by the Head of Media, Gombe State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Hajiya Hauwa Mohammad.

The statement read: “With total submission to the will of Allah. The death of Abdulrahaman Umar Mai Gona occurred today (Thursday) in Saudi after a brief illness.

“He was newly appointed board member of Gombe State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board by Governor Muhammadu Yahaya of Gombe State and also a lecturer in the Department of Islamic Studies, Gombe State University.”

A statement from the Executive Secretary Gombe State Muslim Pilgrims Board, Sajid Hassan Adamu said the board is on its feet in ensuring his timely burial as stipulated in Islam. May his soul rest in peace.”